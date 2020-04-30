Outrage Over Disturbing TikTok Seizure Trend

A sick ‘seizure challenge’ on TikTok is making a comeback, with epilepsy advocacy groups calling on the popular social media app to remove the videos.

The trend started after rapper Juice WRLD died following a seizure late last year.

TikTok users started uploading videos of themselves dancing to the Juice WRLD’s track ‘Lucid Dreams’ and pretending to have seizures.

The videos, many of them filmed by children and teenagers, were then tagged #SeizureChallenge.

In recent days, the 'challenge' has made a comeback on TikTok, leaving Carol Ireland, CEO of Epilepsy Action Australia (EAA), appalled that people are pretending to have seizures like they are something to laugh at.

“Living with epilepsy is certainly no joke,” she said.

“It’s a disease requiring strength and courage to manage, and those living with epilepsy have enough challenges without being mocked on a global scale for their condition.”

Ireland said mockery, like that seen in these videos, can cause damage and distress to those who face the daily challenge of epilepsy.

“Sadly, people can and do die as a result of their epilepsy, and as a community we should be mourning this fact and seeking to better support and treat the many Australians living with this disease,” she said.

EAA is calling on TiKTok to remove the videos, particularly as the app's popularity grows.

TikTok’s community guidelines state the platform does not allow “content that is excessively gruesome or shocking, especially that promotes or glorifies abject violence or suffering”.

But Ireland believes TikTok is not doing enough to stop trends such as this ‘seizure challenge’ from becoming popular.

“TikTok needs to take ownership to stop this trend and manage the platform,” she said.

“Where are the guidelines in place to prevent this happening? Why is it still allowed to feature on TikTok? Broadly, this begs the question: how is this platform being regulated?”

Users of the app are also hitting back at the challenge, posting their own videos of displeasure.

One mother posted a photo of her toddler in hospital after having a seizure captioned: “Stop pretending to have seizures. This is my sons (sic) life”.

“I’m not sure what is so funny about this seizure challenge, that people think ‘oh it’s a challenge, let’s do it’,” another said in a video.

“No stop and think about it before you f***ing do it. Think.”

Epilepsy Action, a U.K advocacy group, has also used the hashtag to promote awareness for epilepsy by using it to post a seizure first aid video.

Ireland asked any TikTok users who see this content to report it to the platform, and said EAA had demanded immediate action.

“We want to know what is TikTok going to do about it? Those living with epilepsy globally want answers — and an apology,” she said.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for TikTok told 10 daily: "TikTok was built to provide a positive place for creativity, and users should feel safe to express themselves without fear of being shamed, humiliated, bullied, or harassed.

"We care deeply about the well-being of our users, and we do not tolerate abusive content as outlined in our Community Guidelines."