'Cheating' Reporter Caught Out After Naked Woman Walks Through Live Broadcast

Viewers were left stunned after a naked woman was spotted walking around a news reporter's home during a live broadcast.

Spanish journalist Alfonso Merlos was hashing out the details of the coronavirus on air when the woman was seen casually walking in the background.

And it gets worse.

The half-naked woman was not Merlos' partner, former Big Brother star Marta Lopez. She was identified as Alexia Rivas, a reporter with the Spanish TV show 'Socialite'.

Merlos later insisted he was no longer with Lopez when the clip was filmed and apologised for any hurt he may have caused.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else.” Merlos said.

But Lopez said the couple were together at the time, labeling the whole incident as “unpleasant” and “shameful”.

