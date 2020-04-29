Advertisement
News

'Cheating' Reporter Caught Out After Naked Woman Walks Through Live Broadcast

Jasmine Motti

10 daily Video Producer

2020-04-29T21:49:20+00:00

Viewers were left stunned after a naked woman was spotted walking around a news reporter's home during a live broadcast.

Spanish journalist Alfonso Merlos was hashing out the details of the coronavirus on air when the woman was seen casually walking in the background.

Image: Estado de Alarma:

And it gets worse.

The half-naked woman was not Merlos' partner, former Big Brother star Marta Lopez. She was identified as Alexia Rivas, a reporter with the Spanish TV show 'Socialite'.

Merlos later insisted he was no longer with Lopez when the clip was filmed and apologised for any hurt he may have caused.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else.” Merlos said.

But Lopez said the couple were together at the time, labeling the whole incident as “unpleasant” and “shameful”.

News

READ MORE

WATCH: Reporter Accidentally Films Husband In The Shower During Live Cross

A California news reporter accidentally filmed her husband in the shower during a live broadcast from her bathroom.

TV

READ MORE

Reporter Accidentally Caught Not Wearing Pants On Good Morning America

Will Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, lived every person's worst nightmare on Good Morning America when he was caught without pants on live TV.

Contact author: jmotti@networkten.com.au

spain cheating tv

Related Content

National

Footage Of Ibis Flying Into Girl's Face On Roller Coaster

1 min read

News

WATCH: Reporter Accidentally Films Husband In The Shower During Live Cross

1 min read

News

Dog Found With Duct Tape Around Muzzle And Throat Slit

1 min read