Famous Polly Waffle Set To Return To Aussie Shelves After Decade-Long Hiatus

Among the noise of Covid-19 and the perils of self-isolation, we finally have some good news for you.

Chocolate fans can rejoice because the beloved Polly Waffle chocolate bar is back.

It has been more than a decade since the treat last graced Australian shelves and now the famous log of marshmallowy goodness is rising from the dead.

The news comes as the Federal Government works to inject about $50 million into about 200 manufacturing projects to create new jobs during the pandemic.

As part of this package, Robert Menz in South Australia will receive $1 million to establish a Polly Waffle production line while creating at least 38 jobs in the process.

"As we face the coronavirus pandemic and look to come out the other side stronger, this investment will be more critical than ever," Industry Minister Karen Andrews said on Thursday.

The last bar was sold in 2009 before it was stripped from the shelves.

It is not yet known when exactly we can expect the famous bar to reach Australian supermarkets and independent stores.

Hopefully for all the chocolate lovers out there, it's soon.

With AAP.

Featured image: Twitter