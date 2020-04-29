Criminals Selling Blood As 'Passive' Coronavirus Vaccine On Dark Web

Blood is being sold on the darknet for thousands of dollars, with criminals advertising it as a 'passive vaccine' for coronavirus.

Researchers at the Australian National University found scammers are selling blood online and claiming it can be injected to ward off COVID-19.

Partnered with the Australian Institute of Criminology, researchers at ANU analysed 20 darknet markets, and uncovered hundreds of illicit coronavirus items in just one day.

These included underground sales of PPE, vaccines, ventilators, anti-viral medicines and test kits.

ANU Professor Rod Broadhurst said fraudsters are using the pandemic as a "criminal opportunity" to "cash in on fear and shortages".

“We think we will see more of that and we need some basic monitoring to start shutting it down,” said Professor Broadhurst.

“We found unsafe vaccines, repurposed antivirals - which are in very short supply - and quite a lot of bulk PPE on the dark web."

Professor Broadhurst said some of products were dangerous as they are "marketed as if they have been leaked from real trials but they could be fake and we don't know what they are made from."

Researchers claimed almost half of listings on darknet markets were surgical masks, often sold in bulk, and a third of products were anti-viral or repurposed medicines.

The most expensive vaccine was listed at $24,598 and shipped from the US, with the average vaccine having a price-tag of almost $600.

Some vaccines from China fetched up to $23,000, according to the researchers.

Broadhurst said the products could have been sourced from animal or human trials, or even from recovered coronavirus patients.

Deputy Director of the Australian Institute of Criminology, Dr Rick Brown, said the findings would help inform the government’s response to profiteers of the sale of medical supplies during a pandemic.

“The sale of fake vaccines and other compromised medical items poses a real risk to the health and safety of the public and needs to be dealt with swiftly. These results will assist our law enforcement partners in tackling this concerning issue.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said she is "personally horrified" to hear blood is being sold on the black market.

"There are a lot of therapies that have been put forward online for treating COVID," she said.

"I would just urge people to consider the facts before embarking on therapy or doing anything against the traditional health advice."

