'Arrest Me': Swedish Backpacker 'Dares' Police To Fine Her For Tanning

A TikTok user has gone viral after filming herself sunbathing on a Gold Coast beach, incredulous that police are enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

Linn Clark shared the viral video on TikTok while she sat on an unknown beach in a black bikini.

In the video Clark seemed surprised that there were no police officers at the beach. The video was uploaded before any social distancing restrictions were lifted in the state.

“This is where we’re at right now in Australia, I have to have a look around me when I’m sunbathing so there’s no cops arresting me on the Gold Coast,” Clark said in the video.

“Arrest me, for sunbathing? That’s … what the … what?” she added.

Clark wasn’t asking to be fined and didn’t go to any beaches that were closed, she told news.com.au.

However, strapped across the video was a caption that read: "Give me a fine 1200Auddollar".

Many viewers were left outraged.

"Might have something to do with the covid19.... the sheer audacity of our authorities to uphold our preventative measures... how dare they!", one user mocked.

"I hope this post helped you to understand that responsibility is taken seriously here," another added.

