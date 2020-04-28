Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan's husband and children have spoken at the scene of the high-speed crash that took her life three days ago.

"What's the one sentence that describes Mum, Eleni?" Peter Shanahan asked his daughter.

"The most amazing woman in the world," she replied.

The pair was joined by family and friends at the intersection where Joanne died on Saturday, along with another Adelaide mother, Tania McNeill.

Shanahan's son, Nick, said the outpouring of support from the community was "incredibly touching".

"We really appreciate everyone's love, it's been really overwhelming, and it's actually made us feel a lot better," he told 10 News First.

He described his mother's generous nature, and how she would welcome anyone into their home.

"I know that for any of my friends, she was a really inspirational person. She was so strong, and she cared so much for everybody."

Shanahan's husband of 37 years, Peter, was driving the couple's car when they were hit by an alleged speeding driver, who witnesses say ran a red light, before smashing into two cars.

Incredibly, Peter Shanahan wasn't seriously injured, but his wife died instantly.

St Peters mother Tania McNeill, 53, was driving the second car that was also hit by the VW Amarok, and also died at the scene.

In a statement released by her family, McNeill was described as a "vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh".

"She was a kind and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone.

"Words cannot describe the pain our family [is] feeling at this time. Tania’s loss will be deeply felt by so many forever."

Flowers still line the side of the road at Urrbrae where both women lost their lives.

Last night, Adelaide Oval and other public buildings were lit up in blue in tribute to Detective Chief Superintendent Shanahan, who is being remembered for her dedicated work helping victims of domestic violence.

Twenty-year-old Harrison Kitt was allegedly behind the wheel of the ute, which police say was speeding when it collided with both cars.

He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. No charges have been laid.