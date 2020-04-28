'What The F--k Is That?': Pentagon Formally Releases Three UFO Videos

The Pentagon has formally released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena."

One of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015, according to Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman. The videos became officially public on Monday after unauthorised leaks in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy previously verified their authenticity.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," Gough said.

The 2004 incident occurred about 100 miles out in the Pacific, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the video in 2017. Two fighter pilots on a routine training mission were dispatched to investigate unidentified aircraft that a Navy cruiser had been tracking for weeks.

The Navy pilots found an oblong object about 12 meters long hovering about 15 meters above the water, and it began a rapid ascent as the pilots approached before quickly flying away. "It accelerated like nothing I've ever seen," one of the pilots told The Times.

The pilots left the area to meet at a rendezvous point about 96 kilometers away. When they were still about 64 kilometers out, the ship radioed and said the object was at the rendezvous point, having traversed the distance "in less than a minute," the pilot told The Times.

The Project READ MORE Former Blink-182 “Crazy UFO Guy” May Not Be That Crazy According To Navy Blink and you’ll miss it! Footage released by former Blink 182 member’s UFO research organisation officially acknowledged by US Navy as real unidentified objects.

The two other videos of incidents in 2015 include footage of objects moving rapidly through the air. In one, an object is seen racing through the sky and begins rotating in midair.

"Dude, this is a f--king drone, bro," a pilot exclaims on the video. Another person says "there's a whole fleet of them."

"They're all going against the wind. The wind's 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing, dude!" the first person says. "It's rotating!"

In the other 2015 video, an object is shown from above speeding over the ocean, prompting the pilot to excitedly remark, "What the f--k is that?"

Five Navy pilots who spotted the objects in 2015 told The Times in 2017 that they had a series of interactions with unidentified aircraft during training missions in 2014 and 2015 along the East Coast from Virginia to Florida. The episodes prompted the Navy to clarify how pilots should report experiences with "unidentified aerial phenomena," which had been studied under a Pentagon program from 2007 to 2012.

News READ MORE Strange Light Rockets Across Northern Australia, Baffling Onlookers A strange bright light zoomed across the skies of Queensland on Monday night, confusing and dazzling onlookers.

Gough, the Pentagon spokeswoman, said the department was formally releasing the videos to address questions about their veracity.

"DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," Gough said.

"The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"