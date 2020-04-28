Why Your Next International Holiday Will Be Close To Australia, And Pricey

Stuck at home, worried about your job, dreaming about the days you used to take overseas holidays?

Travel will return but the experts say it will be more expensive, and will probably start with a trip to New Zealand.

“This can’t be that far away. It shouldn’t be that far away,” says Paul Bloxham, HSBC’s chief economist for Australia and New Zealand. "It would definitely help New Zealand."

Like Australia, the Kiwis responded decisively to the coronavirus epidemic. With a daily count of new infections in the low single figures on both sides of the Tasman, international travel will almost certainly open up first across “the Ditch.”

“Australians will be looking for somewhere to travel to,” says leading aviation economist Dr Tony Webber of UNSW. “New Zealand will be a tremendous beneficiary of that.”

But when might flights start? And what would they look like - and cost?

Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, has warned international travel is at least 3-4 months away.

Dr Webber, a former QANTAS chief economist, believes July/August is possible so long as there is no “second wave” of infections or rise in cases linked - like flu - to the colder months of winter.

If flights resume, he says, “there will be very strong demand.”

A winter resumption would be welcomed in New Zealand, whose ski tourism industry currently faces disaster.

But it won’t be cheap. Quite apart from airlines being desperate for profits to recoup loses due to the lockdown, other factors will drive up costs.

A key decision will involve social distancing rules. One option would be to remove (or leave empty) the middle seats in the row.

That loss of revenue, upwards of 30 percent, would have to be made up by the passengers in the remaining seats.

Another cost input is the deep-cleaning of aircraft, possibly after every flight.

Dr Webber says that would add “significant costs” - both in staffing and enforced downtime when the aircraft is not available for onward flights.

Another factor is more subtle.

Before the epidemic, Australians made close to 10 million outbound international flights a year. New Zealand was the number one destination, receiving 1.3m Australian visitors last year.

In part, that is tourism. But aviation analysts point out that visits to friends and relatives (known in the aviation game as VFR) make up a disproportionately large segment of trans-Tasman travel.

When attending weddings and funerals, going to visit the parents, or seeing grandchildren, Dr Webber says “there can be no destination substitution.”

That makes many trans-Tasman travellers a captive audience. They must ultimately pay whatever is charged.

Even with fuel prices currently low, the tear in your eye as you resume your international travels may have something to do with what you paid for the privilege.