'Tears Of Joy': Infertile Couples Speak Of Relief As IVF Services Return

With many trying to get their plans for a family back on track, the chair of Australia's IVF clinics asks for patience.

In the end, the ban was only a month, but it was a pretty awful month for those trying to have a baby through IVF.

“This is a huge relief for me because unfortunately the embryo that we had in storage during this ban arrested (stopped growing), so that means that embryo is gone,” 32 year old Karen Butler said.

Mrs Butler described “tears of joy” when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week that most elective surgery, including IVF, can resume from today, because of Australia’s success so far in flattening the coronavirus infection curve.

The Adelaide mum was desperately worried that she and her husband would not be able to give a sibling to their 14 month old Willow, who was born after three years of failed IVF rounds.

“It was quite a hard and depressing month for us but now that means for me I can just get back on and start moving forward and trying again.”

FIGHTING FOR CHANGE

But Karen Butler did not spend the month just hoping for a change of heart, she lobbied for it.

Her petition on change.org received almost 2300 signatures, which she sent to the offices of the Prime Minister and Federal Health Minister. It was one of many circulating across the country.

Shannon Calabro, who runs a 900-member IVF support group on Facebook, joined the effort, contacting State and Federal MPs.

“(We) just made an absolute ruckus about it, because it just wasn’t fair,” Mrs Calabro told 10 daily.

“We don’t elect to have infertility.”

Another member of the group, Natalie Adele, told 10 daily it was a fight worth taking on.

“The IVF community lobbied hard to try to lift this ban and I am extremely proud of all of our efforts and grateful to the government for listening.”

With the ban lifted quicker than expected, Karen Butler thinks the personal struggles of Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny may have helped. Jenny Morrison has spoken publicly about their 14-year struggle to have children, undergoing 10 rounds of IVF before falling pregnant naturally.

“I feel like they definitely listened to our concerns and I think that Scott Morrison, in particular, his family has gone through IVF themselves for a very long time… so I definitely think that he could relate to how we were feeling.”

“Patients did suffer”

Dr David Molloy, national chair of the IVF Directors Group, said there has been lots of work behind the scenes.

“We give every credit to the Commonwealth Government for recognising their need and listening to their concerns,” Dr Molloy told 10 daily.

“We had very sensible and intelligent discussions with the Chief Medical Officer and the Commonwealth staff who were representing the national cabinet, so we put into place very strict medical protocols, protections for patients and staff, and we felt under those circumstances that we could start offering IVF again soon.”

Dr Molloy agreed that it has been a tough month.

“A woman who’s over 38 or 39 might only have 36 mathematically effective cycles to get pregnant before her pregnancy rate really falls off a cliff and when patients see those opportunities ticking away, they get very stressed, they get very distressed.

“Similarly patients with low egg counts and other particular medical problems, the endometriosis patient who suffers in agony every time she gets a period because she’s not pregnant.

“Patients did suffer through this period and I think many patients are very relieved that there’s a resumption” Dr Molloy said.

Ramp up

Clinics nationwide advised patients as soon as the announcement was made last week.

“The ban has been distressing for some women and couples who saw a delay to their treatment as the end of their chance to ever have a child,” Dr Lyndon Hale, Medical Director of Melbourne IVF, said on the clinic’s website.

“When the restrictions were put in place, we supported this decision to help prepare the Australian healthcare system for critically ill COVID-19 patients and preserve personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks. But now we feel the time is right to resume treatment.

“At Melbourne IVF we have an adequate supply of masks and protective equipment for staff... we will not be compromising the high risk PPE supply which is required by hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients in ICU,” Dr Hale said.

“We look forward to resuming IVF. We are ready to start.”

But Dr Molloy advises those seeking treatment to be patient.

“There is actually a ramp up phase over a two-to-four week period to look at capacity and to protect hospital capacity and PPE.

“So there may not be a complete and immediate resumption of full services at full bore, but there’ll be a gradual ramp up.”

“Be a bit patient for the first couple of weeks.”