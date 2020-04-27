Robot Follows Joggers Through Park To Enforce Coronavirus Restrictions

Joggers running on public paths were encouraged to practice social distancing by a vigilant robot that warned them to "stay safe, stay home."

Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB) has deployed a robot named O-R3 to help them curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The national water agency PUB originally used the talking robot for security surveillance at its various reservoirs across the island state, but it has now decided to give it a new role as a social-distancing ambassador.

The remotely-controlled machine had batteries lasting up to one kilometre of travel distance, which will now be increased to four kilometres.

O-R3 drew curious looks from joggers and cyclists alike on Monday. The new ambassador will collect data from its 360-degree camera to send real life information to officers.

