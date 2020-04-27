Advertisement
News

Robot Follows Joggers Through Park To Enforce Coronavirus Restrictions

Reuters

2020-04-27T21:54:34+00:00

Joggers running on public paths were encouraged to practice social distancing by a vigilant robot that warned them to "stay safe, stay home."

Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB) has deployed a robot named O-R3 to help them curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The national water agency PUB originally used the talking robot for security surveillance at its various reservoirs across the island state, but it has now decided to give it a new role as a social-distancing ambassador.

The remotely-controlled machine had batteries lasting up to one kilometre of travel distance, which will now be increased to four kilometres.

O-R3 drew curious looks from joggers and cyclists alike on Monday. The new ambassador will collect data from its 360-degree camera to send real life information to officers.

Tech

READ MORE

Rise Of Sex Robots Using Artificial Intelligence A 'Disturbing' Trend

Sex robots with artificial intelligence (AI) are being created with no moral boundaries and are escaping regulation from agencies 'too embarrassed' to investigate them, according to new research.

Good News

READ MORE

WATCH: Robot With Lifelike Face, Hands, Conducts Human Orchestra

A humanoid android with artificial intelligence led an opera performance in UAE's Sharjah, opening avenues for the use of AI in music.

coronavirus covid-19 ai

Related Content

Coronavirus

Keeping The Faith: How Limits On Gathering Size Are Affecting Places Of Worship

5 min read

Coronavirus

Deputy CMO Says Wearing Mask Incorrectly Can Be 'More Dangerous'

4 min read

Coronavirus

Australia Closed To Tourists With New Travel Ban Now In Effect

1 min read