New Zealand To Ease Restrictions After 'Eliminating' Community Transmission Of Coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has 'won the battle' against community transmission of the coronavirus.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared an end to undetected community transmission of COVID-19 as the country prepares to lift the country's toughest level of social restrictions.

"There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won that battle." Ardern said.

New Zealand will now exit from the level-four lockdown which has been in place for more than four weeks, with only essential services running.

Nearly all businesses and schools have been closed, as the country were told to stay indoors and only to go out if absolute necessary.

Ardern did warn while COVID-19 was 'eliminated', placing citizens in level-three restrictions could face a potential risk.

"Elimination means we may well reach zero but we may well then have small numbers of cases coming up again", Arden said.

"That doesn't mean we have failed, it just means that we're in the position to have that zero-tolerance approach, to have a very aggressive management of those cases and keep those numbers low and fading out again." She added.

The new restrictions allow 400,000 residents to return to work and lift fast-food restrictions.

The country must remain at level-three restrictions for two weeks before the government decides to transit to level-two.

New Zealand has seen 1,122 confirmed cases, 1,180 residents recover and a total of 19 fatalities.

New Zealanders are still being asked to stay home and practise social distancing.

Coronavirus READ MORE 'Ground-Breaking' Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Set For Perth, Volunteers Needed An Australian clinical research company is set to trial a potential coronavirus vaccine and says it will be seeking volunteers in the next two months.

Breaking READ MORE NSW Residents Allowed Two Friends Over From Friday Two adults at a time will be allowed to visit others' homes from Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

Contact author: jmotti@networkten.com.au