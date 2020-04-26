Teens With Knives Rob QLD Couple During Anzac Day Tribute

A Queensland couple has been robbed while commemorating Anzac Day in their driveway after they were approached by teenagers wielding knives and baseball bats.

Police say four boys forced the 58-year-old woman and 62-year-old man into their Toowoomba home on Saturday morning and made off with mobile phones and the couple's car.

The teens then drove to Brisbane and allegedly threatened a 27-year-old woman at Wishart and stole her car as well.

The two vehicles were allegedly used to trap a nearby motorist, who was forced from his four-wheel drive by a machete-wielding teen.

Police used tyre spikes to capture two of the vehicles in the Lockyer Valley near Toowoomba, but the first stolen car remains missing.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys have each been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful use of a motorcycle vehicle.

Police said they will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.