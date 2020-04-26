COVID-19 Tracing App Gets More Than A Million Downloads Overnight

The federal government says its coronavirus tracking app 'COVIDSafe' has been downloaded by more than one million people since its release at 6pm on Sunday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt tweeted that one million Australians had downloaded the app less than five hours after it appeared in the app store.

The COVIDSafe application uses Bluetooth technology rather than location services to track people who test positive to COVID-19, as well as those who they come into contact with.

The voluntary app asks users to register by entering a name, age range, mobile number and postcode.

If a user tests positive to coronavirus they will be asked to upload their contact information to a server.

This will then allow the government to contact other users of the application who they've been in contact with.

"Every instance of close contact between you and other COVIDSafe users is noted to create contact information," the application states.

"The information collected is encrypted and will only be stored on your phone and the other COVIDSafe user's phone."

However, while the application runs in the background on Android phones, it may not be as compatible with Apple devices.

If an iPhone is in low power mode, it reduces the background app refresh and may impact the ability to track contacts.

With the app believed to significantly drain the battery of iPhones, Apple and Google are developing their own contact tracing approach.

The Australian government hopes a broader testing regime and the contact tracing app will also lead to a relaxation of the economic shutdown sooner.

However, the government has said at least 40 percent of Australians need to download the application for it to be effective.

"The more people who download this important public health app, the safer they and their family will be, the safer their community will be and the sooner we can safely lift restrictions and get back to business and do the things we love,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

While digital privacy watchdogs have expressed concerns over the application's security, the government assured Australians that after 21 days, information is automatically deleted from the user's phone and all information is digitally encrypted.

"No other government agency can use this information, no one in the commonwealth government at all, and in state authorities, only the health officer can use it," Hunt told reporters on Sunday.

"Not the police, not the welfare people, nowhere else. Just the health officer."

After being questioned by reporters if they tracking data can be subpoenaed, Hunt says the safeguards that have been put in place "are the strongest ever".

"Not even a court order can penetrate the law," he said.

"Not even a court order during the investigation of an alleged crime would be allowed to be used.

"So to the best of their knowledge there has never been a set of protections like those which have been put in place under law for this app."

