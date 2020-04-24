An Anzac Day Like No Other As Driveways Substituted Dawn Services

It's the first time Anzac Day dawn services and marches have been canceled since WWII, but that did not stop scores of Aussies from rising early to commemorate from balconies, driveways and on front lawns.

With planned Anzac Day services around the country cancelled to maintain social distancing, Australians were quick to find ways they can commemorate the day.

People gathered in their driveways, balconies and front gates to "Light up the Dawn" this morning from around 6am.

The Australian War Memorial still held of private, nationally televised commemorative service, despite the cancellation of the traditional Dawn Service, National Ceremony and veterans' march.

This is roughly the time that the Ode, the Last Post, the Minute's Silence and Reveille the service was broadcast on the ABC.

Last month Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a difficult decision, because Anzac Day was "one of, if not the most, important day of the year for Australians."

This morning he gave the commemorative address at the Australian War Memorial thanking servicemen and women and their families and acknowledged that 2020 means Anzac Day looks very different, but the sentiment remains strong.

The prime minister drew on the words of his wartime predecessor John Curtin as he gave the address to a crowd-free commemorative service - held inside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra in line with coronavirus restrictions.

"Here in Canberra, on this day, 75 years ago and the midst of war, our then Prime Minister John Curtin, called for every citizen to give equal measure of devotion, what our servicemen and women give every day," he said.

"This Anzac Day, it's been passed to us. And so together, with faith in each other, and guided by the lives and examples of those who've gone before, we grasp that torch and we raise it high again lighting up the Anzac dawn. Lest we forget."

Morrison delivered his speech alongside the roll of honour, which marks the names of 102,000 men and women who have died in service.

Prior to that, a didgeridoo played in a pre-dawn quiet of the national capital as Australians staying home this Anzac Day rose early to pay their respects to those who served and sacrificed.

"We may be physically isolated, but the Anzac spirit unites us. Lest We Forget," RSL Victoria state president Robert Webster said on Friday.

As well, it's the third time that marches have been cancelled - the last time in 1942 and previously during the devastating Spanish flu outbreak.

Governor-General David Hurley and his NZ counterpart Dame Patsy Reddy issued a joint statement to mark the event.

"Acts of remembrance, of course, are very much a personal thing," Governor-General Hurley said.

"Whatever way you choose to remember, Anzac Day is a time to acknowledge those who have died in service to our nations, to reflect on how that service and sacrifice has contributed to what and who we are as nations today, and to understand what our response should be to that legacy."

Dame Patsy said it was a time to ensure adversity brings out the best in people.

"Along with our friends in Australia, we too will commemorate our day of remembrance in a unique way, knowing that on either side of the Tasman we can draw strength and resolve from the courage and comradeship of our forebears."

Australian-led overseas commemoration services have also been cancelled, including at Gallipoli in Turkey and Villers-Bretonneux in France.

April 25 has been etched into the national consciousness since the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli.

Australians remember that more than 1.5 million Australians have served their country in wartime, and more than 100,000 have lost their lives.

It's also the first time Woolworths and Coles will be open on Anzac Day morning.

In addition to social distancing measures enforced in supermarkets due to coronavirus, trading for Woolworths and Coles is going to look a little different this year.

A Woolworths spokesperson explained their decision to open earlier on Anzac Day in NSW and ACT was made after consultation with the RSL in order to ensure there wasn't a rush of customers, putting social distancing measures in jeopardy.

Coles made a similar decision in relation to trading on Anzac Day, with a spokesperson telling 10 daily the decision was made in consultation with the government and health authorities as a result of the coronavirus.

