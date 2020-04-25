Veteran Tears Up Over Sharing Anzac Day With His Baby Daughter

Damien Thomlinson, an Australian commando injured while serving in Afghanistan has told Studio 10 his baby daughter's awe of their neighborhood's Light Up The Dawn commemoration for Anzac Day made him remember why he served.

"I had this really beautiful moment where my little baby girl went "wow" and looked around," Thomlison told Studio 10.

"I looked at her cute little blue eyes and then all of a sudden I was like "that's why, that's why we did it, look at this."

"I haven't felt anything like that before on an Anzac Day."

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE

Thomlinson had both legs amputated, also receiving facial and arm injuries when the vehicle he was in drove over an IED planted by the Taliban in Tarinkot District in 2009.

"She'll probably ask why Dad's walking around with his medals and we'll probably have to explain why Dad's got special legs," Thomlinson replied when asked if he'll share his history with his daughter.

However, it was when Studio 10 host, Sarah Harris added "Why Daddy's a hero?" that Thomlinson's humility shone through.

National READ MORE Army Officer Transforms His Front Lawn Into War Museum On Anzac Day Stephan Cheers' impressive display of armed forces memorabilia included over 20 mannequins showing the evolution of Australian Army uniforms since World War I.

"Daddy's not a hero" he quickly responded, "Daddy got saved by heroes."

"That's the main point I want reinforced to her, is that Anzac Day is about the lengths that Australians will go to for other Australians."

"When the call went out, men were brave enough to put themselves in harm's way so we can sit home and talk about it."

"I want her to know I was proud to have even got the opportunity to go out and be one of those soldiers that fight for their country."