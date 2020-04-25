Addiction Crisis Looms As Most Vulnerable Fall Through Pandemic Cracks

Experts are worried those most vulnerable to drug and alcohol addiction during the pandemic won’t get the support they desperately need, despite a funding boost for drug and alcohol services.

An additional $6 million in federal funding announced on Friday will mainly go to awareness campaigns, information services and early intervention. Recipients include the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, Turning Point, Hello Sunday Morning’s Daybreak Program, SMART Recovery, and the Matilda Centre.

But Julie Babineau, CEO of Odyssey House Rehabilitation Services, told 10 daily that while she welcomed support for the sector, funding should be directed to frontline treatment, where those who are at the most risk will seek help.

“It’s not enough, and it’s not in the right place. It’s great that it’s been done, but we need to do more for a sector that’s already screaming for more funding,” she said.

The coronavirus crisis could see people develop addictions or see their dependencies worsen at a time when services are more limited, fears Dr Nicole Lee, Adjunct Professor at the National Drug Research Institute. She told 10 daily that people tend to increase their intake of alcohol and drugs in response to disasters or to life stressors such as losing their jobs.

“Those people are both more vulnerable in terms of their alcohol and drug use, but they’re also more vulnerable to catching and becoming seriously unwell because of the coronavirus,” Lee said.

She said while the funding for prevention and early intervention was welcomed and useful, she was concerned about the level of support for those already addicted during the crisis.

“Now, we have people increasing their alcohol intake, their drug intake, and businesses aren’t open as usual. Rehab clinics have had to close, counselling services are moved online, but not everyone is able to move online,” Lee said.

“In ordinary circumstances, these services are struggling; there has been a contraction in how services are able to provide help."

It’s put pressure on the system and people who need treatment.

While it’s expected the coronavirus crisis will adversely affect those living with addiction, exactly what that may look like is unclear, and that worries Babineau. She said Odyssey House has "never been so busy", with a sudden influx of calls for help.

“The concern is how long this will go on for, and for the people who fall through the cracks, where will we find them and how will we find them,” she said.

Already signs are emerging that isolation and virus worry is leading some into unhealthy habits. A recent YouGov Galaxy Poll of 1045 Australians found 70 percent were drinking more, with one in three drinking every day.

Anne Marie Collins, President of the Australian Association of Psychologists, said that alcohol was of particular concern because of its accessibility and impact.

“[Alcoholism] happens, generally speaking, because alcohol is a quick relaxant and anything that’s addictive acts quickly," she told 10 daily.

"People use it as a coping mechanism because it’s quick and easy and they don’t know what else to do."

The importation of drugs has ground to a halt as Australia’s borders remain effectively closed, but both Lee and Babineau are concerned that addicts who cannot access their regular drug of choice may turn to more dangerous alternatives -- such as methamphetamine, opiates, or Fentanyl.

“There will be a drought very soon… people may turn to Fentanyl, and it’s a killer,” Babineau said.

Fentanyl is an opiate sometimes used as an alternative to heroin, and is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, making it much easier for a user to accidentally overdose.

These concerns come at a time where the number of people seeking help from Odyssey House has increased. Babineau expects the increased demand for services will continue for some time.

“I have six people who are the first point of contact, and they have never been so busy... they are busy all day, every day,” Babineau said.

Odyssey House has made changes to how it delivers services to tits 900 clients, with group therapy and counselling now delivered via Zoom or phone.

Residential rehabilitation services have also been impacted, with new arrivals having to undergo 14 days of isolation. An isolation unit has been set up in the withdrawal ward which can house up to 13 people.

Services like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous have also been unable to hold in-person meetings due to COVID-19 restrictions, and have moved online.

Collins says that the issue with moving services online is access.

“If they can’t use the tech, or can’t afford to, then they might miss out on support,” she said.

Judy, someone who uses AA's services, said other members have adapted quickly and are positive about moving online, as it allows them to attend meetings anytime of the day and anywhere in the world.

But there has been a downside, with some falling through the cracks.

“Some people don’t have access to the technology, or are unable to do it, and some people have a fear about all that stuff,” she said.

Babineau said some smaller rehab clinics have had to close their residential services.

“The small rehabs could not do social isolation, but they are still providing services,” she said.

Lee said that if alcohol consumption is impacting someone’s day-to-day life, it’s a warning signal that it’s becoming unhealthy.

“If you’re not keeping up with work, if you’re working from home and struggling to get up in the morning, or drinking halfway through the day and not being able to finish work, school or home duties, that’s a sign,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or drug addiction and you need to speak to someone urgently, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015. For information on resources, counselling, and how to find help, click here.