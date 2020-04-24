A teachers' union has defied the state government and urged parents to keep children home from school in Western Australia.

West Australian teachers have called on parents to keep children home from school but state and federal leaders say the union has its facts wrong.

In a full-page newspaper advertisement published on Friday, the State School Teachers' Union of WA says schools should be open for vulnerable students and the children of essential workers but others should stay home if possible.

The move has placed the union on a collision course with the WA government, which wants students back in classrooms from next Wednesday.

Politics READ MORE Morrison Says Social Distancing In Schools 'Not Appropriate And Not Required' Social distancing guidelines being enforced around the country will not be required in classrooms, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

Parents are being given the option of keeping kids at home for remote learning but have been told schools are safe and the best place for students.

The union makes reference to physical distancing guidelines issued by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, claiming they can be adhered to when schools have limited numbers "but not when they are full".

"We therefore encourage parents to continue to keep their children at home, if they are in a position to do so," the advertisement says.

Education Minister Sue Ellery says the advertisement is misleading.

"The AHPPC advice has been from the beginning, and is now, that because of the low risk of transmission, schools are safe for staff and students and should stay open," she told 6PR radio.

"There is reference to distancing but it's about very specific things."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday reiterated that students were not required under the health advice to maintain 1.5 metres distance during classroom activities.

"I can't be more clear than that, the advice cannot be more clear than that," he told reporters.

SSTUWA president Pat Byrne later issued a statement claiming the union's position was "consistent with the state government's approach".

The union said work packages had been compiled in printed form and for online delivery, and students at home would not be worse off.

"Teachers support the managed return of face-to-face teaching, as part of an approach which is consistent with the gradual easing of school distancing requirements by government," it said.

"Support them by keeping your kids home if you can - then we can make schools as safe as possible until we can all be back at school together."