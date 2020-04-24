Virgin Planes 'Blocked' On Airport Tarmac Over 'Outstanding Invoices'

Virgin Australia planes have been blocked in with bulldozers on the tarmac at Perth Airport, over claims the company owes a ‘significant’ amount of money to the airport.

The measures come after the airline was placed into voluntary administration this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport staff have blocked a number of planes with vehicles and heavy machinery, to prevent a towbar from being attached to them. This was “standard practice used in these situations”, a Perth Airport spokesperson said, claiming the facility was owed money by the airline.

“Virgin has significant outstanding invoices from Perth Airport for airfield and terminal use charges – money the airline has already collected from its passengers and the FIFO sector," the airport said in a statement.

“While Perth Airport is working with the Virgin administrators, it also needs to protect its own interests."

“Perth Airport has taken liens over a number of Virgin aircraft – a standard practice in these situations.”

A Virgin Australia spokesperson confirmed to 10 daily a “number of aircraft” were being blocked.

The spokesperson said the company was in the hands of administrators, and Virgin Australia would not comment further, but that flights with the carrier in and out of Perth would not be affected.

More to come.