Crowds To Be Monitored As Popular Beaches Open Over Warm Weekend

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches will open for the first weekend after being shut under COVID-19 restrictions a month ago, but the state's top cop has warned crowds will need to be monitored.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said local councils needed to manage the crowds over the weekend after Randwick City Council earlier in the week reopened its beaches including Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly, for exercise purposes only.

"We hope people go down there and exercise, have a swim, then dry off and go home, and really give someone else the opportunity to go down to the beach," Mr Fuller told reporters on Friday.

He added with a smile that he's also hoping for rain.

Sun-baking or gathering on the sand is still banned while ocean pools -- which closed with the beaches on March 28 -- remain off-limits.

From Tuesday, swimmers and surfers will be allowed back into the waters at Bondi and other Waverley Council beaches through strictly managed corridors on the sand.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after images of thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand sparked condemnation across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.