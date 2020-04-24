Huge Crowds Force Sydney Beaches To Shut Down Just Days After Reopening

Just three days after being reopened to the public for exercise, Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra beaches have been closed again thanks to crowds "cooling off" in the water.

Randwick City Council re-opened the beaches for exercise purposes only on Monday, but warned that too many people gathering on the sand and in the water could see them quickly closed again.

Images of Coogee Beach early on Friday morning suggested most were doing the right thing, but the council said by the middle of the day, the masses had gathered, playing in the water and cooling off from the 28C heat.

Despite the best efforts of council and lifeguards -- one Instagram post even showed a queue of people waiting to get onto the sand -- the crowd could not be controlled and everyone was kicked off the beach entirely.

Police officers were seen ordering swimmers out of the water at Clovelly, with a steady stream of people spotted leaving the beach.

"There were too many people on the sand and people were unable to follow safe social distancing practices, so Lifeguards and Rangers moved them off the beach," a spokeswoman for Randwick Council told 10 daily.

"We found there were too many people paddling at the shoreline for long periods of time, which reduced the amount of space available at the beach.

"We really need for people to swim their laps, surf or soft sand run for exercise, then leave immediately."

The beaches will reopen for the weekend, but only from 6am-9am, and the same rules banning large numbers will apply -- meaning they could be shut again.