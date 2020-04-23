Muslim Australians Urged To Keep Social Distancing As Ramadan Starts

With Ramadan kicking off on Friday, Muslim Australians have been urged to practice social distancing and avoid visiting family they do not live with.

This year will be a very different Ramadan for 1.8 billion Muslims around the globe.

There will be no praying at mosques or enjoying large feasts and celebrations with family and friends, as countries clamp down on mass gatherings to battle the spread of coronavirus.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, forgoing food, drinks and sex.

Ramadan is considered a deeply spiritual time where Muslims are encouraged to practice good deeds, pray and spend time with family.

At the end of the month, believers break their fast with a large feast with friends and families before heading to the mosque for evening prayer.

But like Easter, this year's Ramadan will be marked by social distancing and isolation measures.

Virtual iftars -- the meal that marks the end of the fasting day --- as well as evening prayers will be hosted via streaming platforms for Muslims across the world.

In a Thursday morning press conference, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged Muslims to "respect the restrictions to keep your loved ones safe".

"I know how frustrating it's been but we're grateful we've done the right thing," Berejiklian said.

"I say to our friends in the Muslim community, please respect these restrictions during this time," she added.

"I know for many of you, the holy month of Ramadan, it'll have special significance because it's all about sacrifice and about family. We respect deeply what you're going through."

The Australian National Imams Council has urged Muslims to stick to the country's coronavirus measures.

“It is imperative that every Australian undertakes their part in safety measures to ultimately save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” it said in a statement on Monday.

It comes as Muslims around the globe have been asked to pray at home during coronavirus by Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars.

"Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection... and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God."

Changes to the ways people worship have been widespread across many religions, with services and gatherings cancelled and events moved online.

Alongside Muslim Australians, Christians have also felt the impact of coronavirus restrictions, as celebrations of the holy days of Orthodox Easter last Sunday and Easter weekend the week before were changed in the name of public health and safety.

Good Friday church services, Easter hat parades and egg hunts were cancelled under the country's social distancing guidelines.

Instead of celebrating the holidays with friends, many Australians streamed online church services and hosted Facetime calls, as they searched for Easter eggs in their backyards.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au