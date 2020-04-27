Legal Challenge Filed Over Refugee's Risk Of COVID-19 In Detention Centre

A legal challenge has been filed against the Department of Home Affairs and Minister Peter Dutton over the welfare of a refugee in a detention centre during the coronavirus outbreak.

The High Court challenge, launched by the Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC) on behalf of the man, claims Minister Dutton and the Government have breached their duty of care by failing to protect the man from COVID-19.

The man's lawyers say he was transferred from Manus Island to Australia for medical treatment in early 2019.

The man reportedly has a number of underlying health issues including asthma, a heart condition and diabetes.

This means he has a higher risk of severe illness or death if he contracts COVID-19, the man's lawyers said.

The Human Rights Law Centre said Minister Dutton has a "legal duty to protect people in immigration detention centres".

According to HRLC, close to 1,400 women and men remain in immigration detention in cramped and unsafe living conditions.

The legal centre says refugees in detention centres often sleep in rooms with up to six people and are forced to share bathrooms and eat meals in crowded food halls.

"The conditions in detention simply do not comply with basic standards for social distancing and self-isolation -- they are crowded and cramped and unsafe," David Manne, Executive Director and Principal Solicitor, Refugee Legal said.

HRLC is urging the Government to place people into "safe housing" where they are able to socially isolate.

“Medical experts have been clear that the people in these detention centres, especially those with underlying health issues, are at severe risk from COVID-19," David Burke, Legal Director at Human Rights Law Centre said.

"We are asking Minister Dutton to listen to the medical experts -- just like the Government is asking all of us to do -- in response to this public health crisis."

In a statement to 10 daily, a spokesperson at the Department Home Affairs confirmed the department was aware of the matter.

However, they declined to comment on the specific case as it is before the courts.

They said no detainees in immigration detention facilities have tested positive to COVID-19 and infection control plans are in place to manage the virus.

"The ABF, and service providers, remain focused on the health and safety of all detainees and staff during this time. We continue to follow the advice of the Department of Health and other health officials," the spokesperson told 10 daily.

"Detainees displaying any COVID-19 symptoms will be tested and quarantined in line with advice from health officials and in accordance with the broader Commonwealth response," they added.

"A range of measures have been introduced, and are being continually reviewed, to keep detainees and staff informed of preventive measures and personal hygiene standards."

