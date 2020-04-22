New Study Finds Coronavirus 'Remarkably Resilient', Can Live In The Air For 16 Hours

The novel coronavirus can remain infectious in the air for up to 16 hours, far longer than initially thought, according to scientists in the US.

New research from America's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warns the infectiousness of the virus may have been underestimated.

They described the virus as "remarkably resilient" in the air when aerosolised into smaller particles -- which are so small they can often live in the air for several hours.

It is understood these particles are different from droplets from a sneeze or a cough, which fall straight away.

As part of their study, academics compared Covid-19 with two other deadly coronaviruses to emerge in humans -- SARS and MERS.

After 16 hours they discovered particles of the new virus could still infect cells in a dish and looked intact under the microscope.

"This virus is remarkably resilient in aerosol form, even when aged for over 12 hours, and reinforces the conclusions reached in earlier studies of aerosol fitness by others," researchers wrote.

"Aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2, whether through direct respiratory droplet transfer or fomite generation, may, in fact, be a more important exposure transmission pathway than previously considered."

Coronavirus READ MORE World Health Organisation Confirms Covid-19 Likely Of 'Animal Origin' The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared all available evidence suggests Covid-19 originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

The novel coronavirus is believed to mostly spread through contact with large droplets from coughing or sneezing.

This suggests that while it can live in the air, you are unlikely to catch it by passing someone in the street -- unless they sneeze or cough.

Researchers said Covid-19 is a 'zoonotic pathogen' that has demonstrated "remarkable transmissibility in the human population and is the etiological agent of a current global pandemic".

The virus's ability to infect was measured at multiple stages during the 16-hour experiment and was found to be infectious at all points.

"[The] virus maintained replication-competence at all timepoints performed, including when sampled at 16 hours of aerosol suspension," the report claims.

"This resulted in a remarkably flat decay curve when measured for infectivity, and failed to provide a biological half-life," the report claims.

It is not yet known whether the droplets which can live in the air for up to 16 hours are enough to infect a person.

A recent study also suggested coronavirus particles can travel up to four metres, more than twice as far as current social-distancing requirements of 1.5 metres.

National READ MORE Disturbing New Research Shows Coronavirus Can Travel 4 Metres, So Are Our Social Distancing Rules Enough? New research has found the 1.5 metre social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus may not be as effective as first thought.

Earlier this year a team of scientists at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing tested surfaces and air samples at an intensive care unit and a Covid-19 ward at the Huoshenshan Hospital.

Like the researchers in the US, the team also examined aerosol transmission.

They discovered aerosol droplets were found 13 feet, or 3.9 metres, downstream from patients and up to eight feet, or 2.4 metres, upstream in smaller quantities.