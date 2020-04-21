Woman's Breast Implant 'Saved Her Life' After She Was Shot In Chest

Doctors in Canada believe a woman's breast implants are the reason she survived a shooting.

According to CNN, the doctors had their case-study findings published in the SAGE Medical Journal last week.

The shooting happened in Toronto in 2018. The 30-year-old woman sustained a close-range gunshot wound, CNN reported.

Doctors wrote the silicone breast implant deflected the bullet away from the woman's vital organs, saving her life. They said it's one of a handful of cases where a breast implant played a role in saving a patient's life.

In this case, the woman talked to doctors when she came into the hospital.

Giancarlo McEvenue, one of the trauma surgeons, told CNN "the implant changed the trajectory of the bullet."

"The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side," McEvenue added.

Doctors had to remove the implants to treat the injury. Neither the shooter or firearm have been found, CNN reported.

World READ MORE Gunman Dressed As Police Officer Kills At Least 10 In 12-Hour Rampage A man dressed as a police officer has killed at least 10 people in a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada.