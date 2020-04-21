Advertisement
News

Woman's Breast Implant 'Saved Her Life' After She Was Shot In Chest

CBS News

2020-04-21T21:20:04+00:00

Doctors in Canada believe a woman's breast implants are the reason she survived a shooting.

According to CNN, the doctors had their case-study findings published in the SAGE Medical Journal last week.

The shooting happened in Toronto in 2018. The 30-year-old woman sustained a close-range gunshot wound, CNN reported.

Doctor presenting a silicone breast implant on his hand. Image: Getty

Doctors wrote the silicone breast implant deflected the bullet away from the woman's vital organs, saving her life. They said it's one of a handful of cases where a breast implant played a role in saving a patient's life.

In this case, the woman talked to doctors when she came into the hospital.

Giancarlo McEvenue, one of the trauma surgeons, told CNN "the implant changed the trajectory of the bullet."

"The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side," McEvenue added.

Doctors had to remove the implants to treat the injury. Neither the shooter or firearm have been found, CNN reported.

World

READ MORE

Gunman Dressed As Police Officer Kills At Least 10 In 12-Hour Rampage

A man dressed as a police officer has killed at least 10 people in a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Crime

READ MORE

Man Armed With Knives And Hammer Shot Dead By Police In Sydney

A man armed with a meat tenderiser, knives and a hammer has been shot dead after a confrontation with police in Sydney's south on Monday morning.

canada shooting

Related Content

Brekky Wrap

Delivery Driver Nabbed Urinating At Customer's Front Door

3 min read

World

Canadian Air Traffic Controllers Are Sending Pizza To Their U.S. Colleagues

1 min read

News

Breast Implants Linked To Rare Cancer Recalled Worldwide

1 min read