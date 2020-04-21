Why Richard Branson Can't Save Virgin Australia

On Tuesday Virgin Australia revealed it has gone into voluntary administration and its founder Richard Branson is urging for government support to save it, because the billionaire is unable to do it himself.

The airline's collapse follows numerous failed attempts to secure federal funding after the business was halted by the Covid-19 crisis.

"I know how devastating the news will be for all of you. In most countries federal governments have stepped in, in this unprecedented crisis for aviation, to help their airlines. Sadly this has not happened in Australia," he said in a statement posted to his Twitter.

"This is not the end for Virgin Australia and its unique culture."

Branson, who founded the global Virgin Group in the 1970s, is a minority stakeholder, and only owns 10 percent of Virgin Australia -- the country's second-largest airline behind Qantas.

The airline is otherwise 90 percent foreign-owned, with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owning 80 percent between them.

The company is $5billion in debt, and its understood Virgin Australia has not turned a profit in six years.

In March Branson confirmed he would pump US $250 million into his empire in response to the pandemic.

He also said he is aware of comments surrounding his net worth of US $4.4 billion but argues that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, "not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw", he wrote in a letter sent to employees today.

Earlier Branson said he would offer his Necker Island estate in the Caribbean as collateral "to raise as much money against the island as possible to save as many jobs as possible around the group."

He also addressed claims he and his wife are dodging tax by moving to the British Virgin Islands.

"Joan and I did not leave Britain for tax reasons but for our love of the beautiful British Virgin Islands and in particular Necker Island, which I bought when I was 29 years old, as an uninhabited island on the edges of the BVI," he said.

"Over time, we built our family home here. The rest of the island is run as a business, which employs 175 people."

In the open letter, sent to Virgin Group staff, he described the good work Virgin has done for charity in the UK and confirmed his pledge to mortgage his private island for a government bailout.

Branson confessed Virgin Australia was "fighting" for life in the letter and said the airline and others in his group need government help in the form of loans to get through "this catastrophic global crisis".

"We are hopeful that Virgin Australia can emerge stronger than ever, as a more sustainable, financially viable airline," he wrote.

"If Virgin Australia disappears, Qantas would effectively have a monopoly of the Australian skies. We all know what that would lead to."

He reminisced about Virgin's 50-year history, noting this is the most difficult time the airline has faced.

Virgin Group employs more than 70,000 people across 35 countries and Branson said he is "doing what he can" to keep those businesses afloat.

"We have already committed a quarter of a billion dollars to help our businesses and protect jobs, and will continue to invest all we can," he said.

The major challenge facing Virgin right now is that there is no money coming in and a lot of money going out, he explained.

Accounting firm Deloitte will run the administration process, including finding potential buyers to keep it flying.