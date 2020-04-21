WATCH: Reporter Accidentally Films Husband In The Shower During Live Cross

A California news reporter accidentally filmed her husband in the shower during a live broadcast from her bathroom.

Reporter Melinda Meza was in the middle of a live broadcast when she was trying to show viewers how difficult it is to cut your own hair during quarantine.

But instead she accidentally gave viewers a glimpse of her husband having a shower.

Parenting READ MORE Kmart Australia Pulls Frozen 2 Diary Off Shelves After Mum's X-Rated Discovery A Queensland mum got more than she bargained for after her daughter opened up a gift she received for her 5th birthday.

Her husband, Mike de Lambert, was seen in the reflection of the mirror unaware his private parts being were splashed across live TV.

The video was posted on social media with many rushing in to have their say.

"Lmao I was like how is no one else seeing this Rolling on the floor laughing I would have been cracking up if I was at the news station", one user said.

"That’s entertainment", another added.

National READ MORE Broken News: This Hilarious Collection Of Bloopers Shows The Lighter Side Of Live TV Veteran TV anchor Sandra Sully has come face-to-face with her fair share of remarkable talent, but none have come close to when she crossed to Hugh Jackm---

Contact author: jmotti@networkten.com.au