Advertisement
News

WATCH: Man Catches Fish With Drone, Bringing New Meaning To Social Distancing

Ruth Barber

10 daily Social Media Producer

2020-04-20T09:04:15+00:00

A resourceful -- and admittedly bored -- Sydney man has used his drone to successfully catch a fish at Botany Bay.

Sam Romeo shot the remarkable vision at Sans Souci, south of Sydney, last week.

Romeo told 10 daily he was tiring of his daily routine of Netflix, walking, and working from home, so he decided to try a new hobby.

"I was just bored one day so decided to strap a fishing line to the drone and try my luck," he said.

You can watch the video at the top of this story.

Romeo's feat ultimately paid off, with a whiting taking the bait.

"I knew when the fish bit by looking at the live footage from the drone and seeing that the line was moving side to side," he said.

Lucky it was a small fish as a larger one may have pulled the drone under.

Good News

READ MORE

Aussies Dressing Up For Bin Night Is The Most Exciting Time Of The Week

Taking the bins out is now the biggest social event of the week.

Life

READ MORE

Aussie Neighbour's Paper Plane Note During Self Isolation Goes Viral

A Victorian mum and her family have got themselves in an unexpected back and forth with two of their neighbours.

But Romeo had a word of warning for keen fisherman or drone operators  wanting to try drone fishing: "It wasn't as relaxing as real fishing because the drone battery only lasts 20 minutes, so that's always in the back of your mind."

After all the effort, the catch of the day was undersized, so it was released it back into the water.

In case you were wondering, this fishing adventure isn't the first time filmmaker Romeo has got creative with a drone.

"I dropped an urn of someone's ashes out to sea for a funeral, and I've delivered rings to the alter at a wedding," he told 10 daily.

Contact the author: rbarber@networkten.com.au

drones fishing

Related Content

Tech

Brisbane City Council Makes 10 'Drone Zones' Permanent

1 min read

Tech

You'll Soon Need A Licence To Fly A Drone In Australia

2 min read

News

Underwater Drone Technology Is Taking Reef Research To New Depths

3 min read