WATCH: Man Catches Fish With Drone, Bringing New Meaning To Social Distancing

A resourceful -- and admittedly bored -- Sydney man has used his drone to successfully catch a fish at Botany Bay.

Sam Romeo shot the remarkable vision at Sans Souci, south of Sydney, last week.

Romeo told 10 daily he was tiring of his daily routine of Netflix, walking, and working from home, so he decided to try a new hobby.

"I was just bored one day so decided to strap a fishing line to the drone and try my luck," he said.

Romeo's feat ultimately paid off, with a whiting taking the bait.

"I knew when the fish bit by looking at the live footage from the drone and seeing that the line was moving side to side," he said.

Lucky it was a small fish as a larger one may have pulled the drone under.

But Romeo had a word of warning for keen fisherman or drone operators wanting to try drone fishing: "It wasn't as relaxing as real fishing because the drone battery only lasts 20 minutes, so that's always in the back of your mind."

In case you were wondering, this fishing adventure isn't the first time filmmaker Romeo has got creative with a drone.

"I dropped an urn of someone's ashes out to sea for a funeral, and I've delivered rings to the alter at a wedding," he told 10 daily.

