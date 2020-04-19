NZ PM Asks Kiwis To Keep A Diary Of Their Daily Movements

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked New Zealanders to keep a diary of their movements in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ardern's plea comes one day before the country will decide on whether to lift some of its coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister urged residents to take notes to help the country in its efforts to trace people's movements during the pandemic.

"I would ask New Zealanders to think about doing that. Just keeping a quick note of where you've been, and who you've been with," Ardern said.

"It will not only help them, it will help us. If you imagine, even asking someone six days later to account every movement over a period of time, it's an incredibly hard task," she added.

"So I would ask New Zealanders to have new practises, new things that they do at the end of the day. The better that we are able to do ... the sooner we can move through the down the alert levels and the sooner life feels more normal."

The NZ Cabinet will decide on Monday if it should scale back the stage four restrictions.

Moving to stage three restrictions could mean NZ follows Australia's measures which include allowing restaurants to deliver takeaway food, re-opening schools and allowing more businesses to return to work.

Coronavirus READ MORE Australia Pushes For Independent Inquiry Into China's Handling Of Coronavirus Australia is calling for an independent global inquiry into how China dealt with the coronavirus outbreak amid concerns of a lack of transparency.

Meanwhile in Australia, Coalition MP Barnaby Joyce and Deputy Speaker Llew O'Brien, have refused to download a mobile app that would track people who test positive to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison clarified Australians would not be forced to download the application after public outcry about its privacy concerns.

Politics READ MORE Some Coalition MPs Refusing To Download Virus App As Morrison Backflips On Twitter Several Morrison government MPs are refusing to download the app to help track Australians who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case.

"The app we are working on to help our health workers trace people who have been in contact with the coronavirus will not be mandatory," Morrison tweeted.

The application would need around 40 per cent of Australians to download it for it to be successful in flattening the curve of COVID-19.

With AAP