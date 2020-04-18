Zero New Cases Of Coronavirus in South Australia, Despite Testing Blitz

The South Australian Premier has warned residents not to become complacent after the state reported no new coronavirus cases on Saturday, despite a statewide blitz that's seen over 4,000 people tested since Thursday.

Since the increased testing began, just one person has returned a positive result for COVID-19. That was on Friday, and was linked back to international travel.

The state's total number of cases sits at 435, and 79 per cent of patients have recovered and four people have died.

Two patients remain in ICU -- a 68-year-old man in a critical critical condition, and a 75-year-old man who is stable.

The results of a further 2,000 tests are expected on Sunday.

In a press conference on Saturday, Premier Steven Marshall described the results as "very, very encouraging".

"The last time we had a confirmed case of community transmission in South Australia was back on the 20th of March," the Premier said.

"But this is not a time to take our foot off the brake. This is not a time to be complacent. This is still a very nasty disease."

Anyone with symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19 in South Australia, and even those who have previously returned a negative result are advised to get tested again if they develop symptoms later.

"SA Pathology have now undertaken in total 41,000 tests, a huge number of tests," said South Australia Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, on Saturday.

"I think we can say we're not losing the war. We're in a really good place in South Australia."

It was also announced that on Monday, some 400 Australians will arrive on an international flight at Adelaide Airport. The passengers are all stranded citizens brought home on a repatriation flight from India, Singapore and Indonesia.

Another plane will arrive on Tuesday.

All passengers will face mandatory coronavirus testing upon arrival, before being forced to quarantine in hotels around the city for two weeks.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says SAPOL have been planning for the arrival of international passengers for some time, and all will be escorted by bus to their accommodation.

"For the duration of their 14-day isolation we will have police officers in the area, on patrol and physically on the premises on a 24/7 basis," said Commissioner Stevens.

He also revealed that 74 fines have been handed out to South Australians breaching social distancing laws. 18 of these were handed out on Friday night alone, at a car meeting at Penfield in Adelaide's north that had up to 100 vehicles in attendance.

