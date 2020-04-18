Man Drowns Trying To Rescue His Dog In A River

A man has drowned after he jumped into the Port River in Adelaide in what witnesses say was an attempt to rescue his dog.

The 53-year-old's body was spotted floating in the water near McLaren Parade at Port Adelaide just before 11.30am.

It's understood he jumped into the water to try and save his dog.

He was dragged from the water but despite efforts by witnesses and emergency services to resuscitate him, the local man died at the scene.

His dog survived, and was taken to a local vet for a check-up.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

