Man Drowns Trying To Rescue His Dog In A River

Taylor Ryan

10 daily Social Media Producer

2020-04-18T05:42:09+00:00

A man has drowned after he jumped into the Port River in Adelaide in what witnesses say was an attempt to rescue his dog.

The 53-year-old's body was spotted floating in the water near McLaren Parade at Port Adelaide just before 11.30am.

It's understood he jumped into the water to try and save his dog.

He was dragged from the water but despite efforts by witnesses and emergency services to resuscitate him, the local man died at the scene.

His dog survived, and was taken to a local vet for a check-up.

The dog was saved, and is now in the care of SA Police. Image: 10 News First

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

Feature image: 10 News First

