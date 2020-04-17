Police To Investigate Two Ruby Princess Cruises As Part Of Homicide Investigation

Police will examine two cruises on the Ruby Princess as part of their investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on board, which has killed 20 in what has been described as "a police investigation like no other."

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told reporters on Friday both the doomed cruise, which saw hundreds of passengers disembark into Sydney with no health check, and the one before it were under investigation.

"What we are particularly focused on, is on the 24th of February to the 8th of March there was a preceding cruise with 2,995 passengers on board," he said.

"We are also interested in a cruise from the 8th of March... we are looking to create a baseline to assess what happened on the second cruise."

NSW Police Minister David Elliot described it as "an investigation like no other, one that the community is going to have a lot of interest in."

Investigators will provide questionnaires to crew and passengers from both cruises over the next seven days, which will allow them to prioritise information as it comes to hand.

"We are encouraging those passengers to participate in those questionaiires ... we need to triage people and the importance of witnesses," Smith said.

30 investigators, from the counter terrorism and state crime squads, as well as the marine area command will help, led by the homicide squad.

"We will also look at any act or any omission by any entity whether it be it NSW or Commonwealth in relation to the decision-making or deficiencies there of that may be linked to a death as a result of COVID-19," Smith said.

He said interstate and international authorities will also assist in the investigation.

"The investigation will focus on any allegation or information pertaining to criminal negligence from any individual on the ship," he said.

Authorities were asked if the Ruby Princess will still be allowed to disembark this Sunday.

"The NSW police investigators have finished their physical inquiries on the ship ... there is nothing from an investigative point of view stopping the ship from disembarking," Elliot said.

The police inquiry -- announced on April 5 -- is investigating who is to blame for the ship's docking in Sydney while sick passengers were on board. The inquiry is expected to take several months.

"I can't predict the timeline in terms of how long this investigations will take ... it could take more than five months."

On Wednesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian launched a separate, special inquiry into why the Ruby Princess cruise ship was allowed to dock in Sydney Harbour despite hundreds of its passengers having symptoms of COVID-19.

NSW Health says it is increasing the number of tests of crew "in order to gain a better understanding of whether crew were developing immunity."