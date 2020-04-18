How To Commemorate Anzac Day In Isolation

No Anzac Day? Not on your life.

Australians will never surrender the spirit of the ANZACs to the COVID-19 enemy. It's a day that means so much to us all -- a uniquely Australian spirit deeply ingrained in our national DNA.

Now more than ever, in the middle of this global crisis, it’s time to dig a little deeper for those Anzac qualities to get us through -- like endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship.

These are the qualities that first emerged to shape a young nation at dawn on April 25, 1915, when young men, side by side, not willing to let each other down, rowed onto the beach at Gallipoli -- many to their death, and all into history.

Their mateship and sacrifice that day and in the months that followed would define us as a people.

Damien Thomlinson is a modern-day war veteran and Australian hero. He lost both his legs while serving his country in Afghanistan in 2009, and says the ANZACs are exactly who we should turn to in our time of need.

"The Anzac spirit I think is something the whole country has got to call on in this time of crisis to get us through," he said.

Damien said just because we can't lay a wreath, march with our grandfathers' medals or commemorate Anzac day in the traditional way this year does not mean that we need to abandon it -- in fact exactly the opposite.

"It's just great to see people using all the online tools we've got now days. The RSL is going to have an Ode, it's going to have an Anzac live ceremony where there'll be a minute of silence.”

The Anzac value of ingenuity is strong amongst Australians at the moment -- the RSL said its been inundated with brilliant suggestions from everyday Aussies about how we can commemorate our most important day.

And they have released the top five:

1. Light Up The Dawn

Australians are being called upon at 6am on Anzac day to stand at the end of their driveways, balconies or in their living rooms while a brief service is streamed by the RSL.

" I'm going to be standing at the end of my driveway with my beautiful family looking at the things the ANZACs really gave us the chance to enjoy," Damien said.

2. Community Ode

Record a video of yourself reciting The Ode, or share a message of support for veterans on your social media.

Many celebrities have already done it to help lead the way, including Studio 10 host Joe Hilderbrand, who said just being asked to do it by the RSL brought him close to tears.

" It perfectly encapsulates the sorrow and the haunting legacy of the fallen," he said.

This Anzac Day, he said we can all do many things to commemorate together.

"In our own small little way, each of our homes can be a place of remembrance. It's important to remember that everything we have is because people were prepared to fight, and often die, so that we could go on."

3. Tune In To Live Services

This includes the 5.30am service from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. There will also be a 10am virtual and streamed service (closed to the public) from the Anzac Memorial in Sydney that will be broadcast live.

4. Reach Out To A Mate

There a plenty of Australians feeling very alone at the moment and Anzac Day would be the perfect day to pick up that phone and call a mate or a veteran and see how they're doing.

"Be there for each other, check in with your friends, do everything you can to support the people around you because everyone is going to be doing it tough," Damien said.

5. Donate To The ANZAC Appeal

You can donate online here.

Donations support Australian veterans and their families in need.

In addition to these five suggestions, the RSL acknowledges the wide variety of other ideas being embraced across the country, many of which originated from passionate everyday Australians keen to demonstrate their Anzac Spirit on a day that belongs to all Australians.

"We're all stepping into the unknown, so I think it’s time for us to step back, think about those ANZACs that stepped into that situation for us," Damien said.

Lest we forget.