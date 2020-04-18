Queensland Offers $200m Bailout To Virgin Hoping Others Will Follow Suit

Cash-strapped airline Virgin Australia has been offered a $200 million lifeline by the Queensland government but it comes with strings attached.

The airline suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus downturn.

Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick's says it was imperative Australia has two airlines, to support tourism, jobs and regional investment.

"Queensland has given Australia both our national airlines – we won't let them go, or let thousands of families watch their jobs go, without a fight," he said in a statement on Saturday.

But we can't do it alone, and nor should we, because all parts of Australia benefit from two national airlines.

Dick said Queensland's support was conditional on debt restructuring, shareholders and bondholders doing their bit.

The airline's headquarters would also need to remain in Brisbane and regional flights would need to continue.

The deal will also require the federal government to chip in, he said. Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there will be no early end to Queensland's tough lockdown restrictions.

Authorities fear it could lead to a rapid spike in the COVID-19 infection rate. The state's infection rate continues to creep forward with six people testing positive on Friday.

The total now stands at 1007 with 19 people in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

The death toll remains at five in Queensland.

The state's doubling of cases is now occurring every 40 days, down from a peak of three and below the national rate of 30 days.

"This is a marathon. We do not want to lift the restrictions and see a spike in the infection rate," Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"What we need to be very careful about here. We do not want to see those massive spikes that we saw in European countries and the United States.

Border checkpoints remain in place but the premier warned they could be tightened even further.

Queensland has ramped up its testing regime, carrying out 2503 tests in the past 24 hours - more than half of the 4884 tests carried out nationwide.