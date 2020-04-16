Former 'Hey Dad!' Star And Child Sex Predator Robert Hughes Denied Parole Review

Convicted child sex offender and former 'Hey Dad!' star Robert Hughes will not be reconsidered for parole until 2021 after his appeal for a review was denied.

Hughes had appealed the State Parole Authority's refusal to automatically review his parole after the parole authority in March denied his bid for freedom because he "presents an unacceptable risk to community safety".

The SPA on Thursday said the paedophile's appeal wasn't warranted and refused to grant him a review hearing.

Hughes will remain in custody and will not be reconsidered for parole until 2021.

The Australian actor was jailed for at least six years in 2014 after a jury found him guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

A 2017 High Court challenge against his conviction was dismissed.