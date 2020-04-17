Elderly Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Man Who Took Her To Fake Medical Centre

A 69-year old woman has been indecently assaulted after a man guided her into a property in Sydney's west, claiming it was a medical centre.

The woman was walking towards a medical centre on Artillery Crescent at Seven Hills about 12:30 pm on Thursday for an appointment.

She told police as she approached the centre, a man directed her to a nearby property telling her it was the medical centre.

Police allege the man performed a lewd act before indecently assaulting the woman, which caused her to fall to the ground.

He ran off and the woman went to the actual medical centre for help.

Officers are appealing for public assistance to speak with a man who may be to assist with the investigation.

He's described as aged in his mid-30s, approximately 180cm tall, with a solid build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white tracksuit jacket, grey tracksuit pants, along with white and black joggers.

He was also wearing a light blue surgical mask.

