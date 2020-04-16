WATCH: Plane Lands On Busy Highway - But Traffic Doesn't Stop

Remarkable footage has emerged on social media capturing the moment a plane lands in oncoming traffic in the middle of a highway in Canada.

A mechanical issue caused a pilot to make an emergency landing on a highway south of Quebec City in Canada, and drivers were seriously calm about it.

The incident was captured on video, which showed smoke coming out of the left side of the plane before it landed beside commuters.

Drivers did not appear phased by the plan, though several cars did change lanes to make room for the aircraft.

The video was posted online with users flying in to have their say.

"Wow !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! When you have no choice.. you have no choice!!!", one user commented.

"Good Nice, everything is fine", another added.

No injuries have been reported.

