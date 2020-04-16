Advertisement
News

WATCH: Plane Lands On Busy Highway - But Traffic Doesn't Stop

Jasmine Motti

10 daily Video Producer

2020-04-16T22:27:31+00:00

Remarkable footage has emerged on social media capturing the moment a plane lands in oncoming traffic in the middle of a highway in Canada.

A mechanical issue caused a pilot to make an emergency landing on a highway south of Quebec City in Canada, and drivers were seriously calm about it.

The incident was captured on video, which showed smoke coming out of the left side of the plane before it landed beside commuters.

Drivers did not appear phased by the plan, though several cars did change  lanes to make room for the aircraft.

The video was posted online with users flying in to have their say.

"Wow !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! When you have no choice.. you have no choice!!!", one user commented.

"Good Nice, everything is fine", another added.

No injuries have been reported.

Coronavirus

READ MORE

Virgin Cancels All Domestic Flights Except One

Virgin Australia will operate just one flight each day for the foreseeable future, citing "government restrictions" and plummeting passenger numbers.

News

READ MORE

Where Do All The Grounded Planes Go?

Qantas has revealed the mammoth task that goes into 'hibernating' aircraft, from cleaning the gigantic wheels to making sure birds and insects don't enter the exhausts.

Contact author: jmotti@networkten.com.au

canada plane

Related Content

News

WATCH: Hero Fishermen Save Eagle From Octopus

1 min read

National

Footage Of Ibis Flying Into Girl's Face On Roller Coaster

1 min read

News

People Are Wearing Plastic Bottles On Their Heads To 'Prevent' Coronavirus

1 min read