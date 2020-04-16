How Qantas Is Storing Hundreds Of Grounded Planes

Qantas has revealed the mammoth task that goes into 'hibernating' aircraft, from cleaning the gigantic wheels to making sure birds and insects don't enter the exhausts.

The travel industry has sustained a huge blow from coronavirus, with Australia shutting its borders to slow the spread of the disease.

Airlines like Qantas have significantly reduced services and staff as a result, as well as grounding most of their planes for 'long-term parking'.

But "parking a plane isn’t a simple as locking up your car and walking away", says John Walker, head of maintenance at Qantas in a YouTube video.

Walker says a lot of work goes into maintaining aircraft "even when they're asleep".

He says the first job is to give planes a "deep clean" inside, wiping down armrests, tray tables and screens with high-grade disinfectant.

Outside the plane, staff then hose down the aircraft before rotating the wheels to replace the tyres.

Plane engines are worth close to $40 million and so they need to be fired up every seven days to keep them in good condition, according to Walker.

The Qantas Group has announced it will suspend international flights from the end of March through May and temporarily stand down two-thirds of its staff.

Part of this care includes inserting more than one hundred kilos of special moisture absorbers into the engine to keep humidity levels constant in the cabin and engines.

A cover is also put on the engine to protect it from dust and insects.

Exhausts are then plugged by engineers to stop birds from mistaking them as the "ideal nesting nook".

"All up there’s more than 200 Qantas Group aircraft, including Jetstar’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, parked at our major airports around the country," Qantas said in an online statement.

"Engineers from Qantas and Jetstar are quietly tending to these sleeping beauties, and we’re all looking forward to the day when they can welcome passengers back on board and take to the skies again."