Pregnant Nurse Dies From Coronavirus After Having Emergency C-Section To Save Child

A pregnant nurse in the UK, who tested positive for Covid-19, has died after undergoing an emergency caesarean to save her baby girl.

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died on Sunday, describing her as "a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for".

An email was sent to her colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, north of London, which said the decision to perform the emergency caesarean came after her condition deteriorated.

Britain's Channel 4 News, which first reported the tragedy, said doctors initially thought Agyapong was showing signs of improving but her symptoms got worse.

The NHS Trust's chief executive, David Carter, told the broadcaster the little girl's survival was a "beacon of light at this very dark time".

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time," he said.

Three friends of Agyapong have since set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for her immediate family such as her husband AJ and her baby girl Mary.

"Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable," her friends wrote.

With AAP.

images: GoFundMe