'This Can't Be Sustained': NSW Wants Kids Back In Classrooms Within Weeks

NSW schools will introduce more face-to-face contact from week three of term two as the state aims for most students to return to classrooms by term three.

"For the first two weeks of term two, we envisage the school term will be like the end of term one but from week three of term two there will be more face-to-face options for students," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"I completely support the notion that we should have children back in schools but in an adequate way... with social distancing," she added.

Berejiklian said schools are safe environments for children to attend.

"We've learned quite a bit in the last few weeks and we also appreciate that the restrictions we've put in place are having a really good effect in what we need to happen but we also appreciate that this can't be sustained for a long-term and we have to make decisions not the future," she told The Today Show earlier on Thursday.

Breaking READ MORE Premier Launches Special Inquiry Into Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Disaster NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is launching a special inquiry into why the Ruby Princess cruise ship was allowed to dock in Sydney Harbour despite hundreds of its passengers having symptoms of COVID-19.

"I am confident what we will be asking parents to do will strike that fine balance, of making sure that everybody is safe."

The comments echo Prime Minister Scott Morrison's wishes for more children to attend schools from term two.

"I'm very concerned about the quality of education that's going to be delivered to our kids this year," he told 6PR radio on Wednesday.

The national cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss social distancing measures to ensure teachers can safely return to school in the coming weeks.

However, it remains unclear as to whether Victorian classes will remain virtual as the state continues to prioritise social distancing.

"If you can have your kids educated at home, that's exactly what you must do," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

NSW has recorded 11 new cases and zero deaths to COVID-19 overnight, with the country's current death toll 63.