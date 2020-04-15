Advertisement
Coronavirus Cases Double To Two Million In Just Two Weeks

10 daily staff

2020-04-15T21:45:12+00:00

More than 2 million coronavirus cases have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The first million cases were reported 83 days after the start of the outbreak, with the second million being diagnosed within just 14 days.

Experts believe even more people may be infected, as the virus can exist in humans who show mild or no symptoms, who would not necessarily be getting tested.

More than 128,000 people have died from coronavirus worldwide.

The United States accounts for about 30 percent of all coronavirus cases, with more than 600,000 infected nationwide.

Across the country, over 26,000 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical workers walk outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 14, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Image: Getty

Meanwhile, nations reacted with alarm after President Trump said he is instructing his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organisation pending an investigation into how the organization handled the virus outbreak.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said now is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organisation or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

99-Year-Old Veteran Raises Millions For U.K. Health Workers

A World War II veteran is doing his bit for his country once again, this time by raising millions for the National Health Service in the U.K.

'As Dangerous As It Sounds': Bill Gates Slams Donald Trump For Pulling WHO Funding

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has slammed Donald Trump's decision to temporarily stop US funding to the World Health Organisation, pending a review of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With CBS
coronavirus covid-19

