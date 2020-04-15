Police Remind Residents To Wear Pants When Checking The Mail

A police department has issued a public reminder to 'wear pants' while checking the mail.

The city of Taneytown in Maryland, U.S. has been warned to cover up when leaving the house.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox," the Taneytown Police Department wrote to residents.

"You know who you are. This is your final warning."

It's unclear how many of the 7,200 residents of Taneytown have braved their mail check pantless in the city, but it would likely be a bit chilly when they do.

The weather in Taneytown this week has been an average high of 12 degrees (celsius).

Closer to home police haven't cracked down on home isolation 'outing' dress codes and Aussies are getting creative with their outfit choices for their walks to the street.

Across the country, many Australians have uploaded videos of themselves getting dressed up (or down) to take the rubbish out on bin day.

"Post photos to cheer us up. After all, laughter is the best medicine," the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook group says.