What Life In Australia Will Look Like After Coronavirus

The coronavirus is upending our lives as we know it and there's a good chance many things will never be the same again. Here's what is likely to change after Covid-19, according to experts.

We have been ushered indoors, businesses have shut down and the global economy is staring down the barrel of the worst economic downfall since the Great Depression.

A lot about what will happen after the pandemic remains unclear, but experts say it could permanently change the way we live, how we work, where we can travel, and the type of employment we seek.

But this doesn't mean things will change for the worse.

Jobs

Coronavirus has exposed a number of holes in our economic structure. The pandemic has proven many jobs are not 'essential', so how do we encourage recruitment for the ones that are?

Earlier this week the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the state would bring forward the recruitment of 120 paramedics to help cope with the growing pressure on the health care industry.

The state government also put a call out for retired healthcare workers to return to work, which gathered thousands of expressions of interest.

But essential jobs don't just include frontline workers. Supermarket staff, bus drivers and cleaners are just a few others who have been the backbone of the economy.

Coles and Woolworths both received thousands of job applications after Australians, many out of work, realised there is a sense of stability in the industry -- people are always going to need groceries.

New research from jobs site Seek revealed application rates for roles in call centres and customer service skyrocketed by more than six times during the past three weeks.

Some 82 percent of Australians say their job has been directly impacted by Covid-19, with 30 percent having their hours reduced or losing their role completely.

Speaking to 10 daily, a Seek spokesperson said the top search terms job seekers were punching in during the last week of March include registered nurse, working from home, electrician, administration and Woolworths.

Similar search terms were seen during the first week of April but 'truck driver' was added to the list.

Overall, the site has experienced a reduction in visits and applications.

"This could be for a number of reasons, including the social isolation restrictions imposed by authorities. Also, people currently employed will be seeking stability, and cease their job search for the time being," the spokesperson said.

Climate Change

If the pandemic has made one thing clear it's climate change would be much easier to fight if we reduced all non-essential economic activity.

Producing less means using less energy and emitting fewer greenhouses gasses. Not travelling to work every day essentially has the same effect.

We've seen pollution levels drop dramatically in places like China and India. So much so that you can now see the Himalayas from northern India and fish can be seen swimming in Venice's usually murky canals.

But, according to Kelvin Thomson -- former Labor Party Shadow Minister for the Environment in the Federal Parliament who is the national spokesperson for Sustainability Australia -- those gains are likely to reverse as soon as things start returning to normal.

"Previous history shows us environmental gains of this kind are temporary," he told 10 daily.

"We are so overwhelmed by growth and consumption but once the thing that has stopped us such as war of conflict goes away... it doesn't last.

"Lasting gains can only be made through changes in attitudes and behaviour."

Thomson hopes this pandemic will encourage people to pay more attention to the environment and severity of climate change.

"If people only focus on economic growth it won't have any lasting gains, oceans will once again be choked by plastic," he said.

One thing people can do to help reduce their impact on the environment is to focus on self-sufficiency, Thomson said.

But that isn't as simple as it sounds, because it means if we want to become more resistant to future pandemics, as well as avoiding the worst of climate change, the world needs a system capable of scaling back production without it causing loss of livelihood.

Many countries aren't prepared to slow down production.

"We are too dependent on global supply chains and aren't doing enough of our own manufacturing," Thomson confessed.

Social And Relationships

The pandemic is having a profound impact on all aspects of society, including mental health, and there are concerns these impacts will linger when it's over, changing our relationships and the way we socialise.

Right now, an estimated 2.6 billion people across the world are living in some form of lockdown or quarantine, including most Australians.

While this is widely considered an appropriate public health measure, experts say it can bring a range of negative psychological outcomes, as people are separated from their loved ones and experience loss of freedom, boredom and uncertainty.

Clinical psychologist and Director of The Kidman Centre at UTS, Dr Rachael Murrihy, told 10 daily avoidance behaviours prompted by social distancing restrictions are turning into ingrained habits.

"We all have developed a habit of avoidance -- whether that's trying to walk around joggers or maintaining our 1.5 metre distance," she said.

"If these habits do go on for quite some time, which they are likely to, it's going to be hard to undo them."

According to the World Economic Forum, the Covid-19 pandemic is arguably the "largest psychological experiment ever conducted" that could result in a secondary epidemic of burnouts and stress-related absenteeism later this year.

"We've had people who were quarantined for previous epidemics, such as SARS and Ebola, but nothing as long as this ... we're not sure what to expect," Murrihy said.

Experts are relying on previous research, including a recent Lancet journal review of 24 studies that looked at the psychological impact of quarantine. It found a wide range of symptoms, including low mood, insomnia, anxiety and post-traumatic stress -- symptoms which are also being reported in the first papers coming out of China, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Murrihy noted one study found half of its respondents continued avoiding people who were coughing or sneezing, while about 26 percent avoided crowded, enclosed spaces and 21 percent avoided all public spaces for some time after quarantine.

She said those with generalised anxiety, or with social phobias, are particularly at risk of falling into an "avoidance trap."

"These kinds of epidemics can unfortunately reinforce and validate their concerns. That's why we're encouraging people to expand their social network remotely during this time," Murrihy said.

Business And Industry

What is the biggest global public health pandemic in just over 100 years is also predicted to be one of the biggest economic disasters of our lifetime that will leave us worse off than the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

The coronavirus is putting unprecedented pressure on small, medium and big businesses -- many of which won't survive. But experts predict some industries will prosper, while others will go through an interesting transition.

According to economist Tim Harcourt, the economics of Covid-19 will prompt a "complete reset" of globalisation, but not an outright rejection of it.

"I think unlike SARS or Ebola, or even the GFC, this has hit all the major economies almost at once and there has been damage to global supply chains and people-based industries," Harcourt told 10 daily.

This spells major disruptions to industries such as aviation and tourism, along with service-based exports including the arts, entertainment, sport, restaurants and hospitality.

"Trade-wise, I think Australia will probably go back to our traditional rocks and crops -- selling iron ore, gas, coal and agriculture around the world. But things like international tourism and education and professional services will find it pretty tough for a while," Harcourt said.

On the flip side, some sectors such as supermarkets and healthcare are showing signs they will benefit, and even thrive.

And then there are those left in the middle.

Harcourt said he has been amazed at the "nimbleness" of Australian manufacturers who have adapted and turned over new products such as ventilators and hand sanitiser in a matter of weeks.

"I think they'll discover they're in quite a good place," he said.

With many companies feeling the strain of bushfires, floods and now the coronavirus, he expects some will move through a "recovery and reconstruction" phase with the climate front and centre.

"In areas where it was previously thought to be too costly to go to a low-carbon future, a lot of them will now have to rebuild after these different crises," he said.

"A lot of that will be done with green building and clean energy, so the climate will hopefully get a bit of a boost."

Property

Working from home has prompted Australians to flee the city and move to the countryside, while isolation has also encouraged many to search for a home with a backyard or outdoor space, rather than an apartment.

A statement from estate agent Ray White revealed they have seen a spike in the number of house hunters who are choosing to go rural.

The report, out of Melbourne, said the Covid-19 crisis is the last straw for many metropolitan residents who are now looking to leave city life behind permanently.

Ray White Rural Victoria Director Jason Hellyer confirmed the volume of inquiries about properties outside metropolitan areas -- in Melbourne -- soared while people were isolating at home.

“In the past, many Melbournians chose to enjoy a country lifestyle retreat on weekends and during their holidays. But with Covid-19 requiring so many people to work from home, they are now seeing the benefits of doing that much more in the future," he said.

Hellyer explained similar patterns are being seen across the country

"This is a national trend, not just isolated to Victoria."

In fact, this movement replicates those experienced in 2000 and 2007 during the DotCom crash and later, the financial crisis, when people fled the city.

Other experts claim some cities will struggle to survive coronavirus.

The New York Times described pandemics as being "anti-urban" because they exploit humans' need to congregate.

"For many urban systems to work properly, density is the goal, not the enemy."

The world feels strange right now. As we take a number of steps and precautions that just a few months ago would have seemed bizarre, it is clear many things will change.

The important thing is the world takes learnings from these unprecedented times.