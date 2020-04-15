Apple Unveils 'Most Affordable' IPhone Ever As Coronavirus Halts Spending

Apple has launched a much cheaper version of its iPhone as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy and discretionary spending continues to dwindle.

The tech giant unveiled a smaller version of its famous iPhone but without the hefty price tag. Instead, the new model will set you back just $US399 ($AU633).

Cutting the starting price for its smartphone line is a bid to broaden Apple's appeal to budget-conscious customers as the coronavirus tears through the global economy.

The iPhone SE will be available from April 24 and is the second generation of a previous budget model. It is $50 cheaper than the iPhone 8 which will now be retired.

A model which puts less strain on people's wallets would also attract more customers to Apple's services and drive revenue.

Apple is historically known for throwing glitzy launch parties to reveal new products, but this year will look a little more low-key.

Large events are still banned in Apple's home base of Santa Clara County, in California, where public officials ordered the first lockdowns in the US to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Apple will begin selling the new model online while its stores around the world are closed, except those within its greater China sales region.

The business behemoth will also start taking orders via its website on Friday, with delivery of devices expected to start on April 24.

The company said the iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in Australia, with a recommended retail price starting at $AU749 including GST.

The launch comes as the entire world is left scrambling to contain the spread of Covid-19, which could trigger the biggest economic blow since the Great Depression.

On Tuesday US shares of Apple fell by 1.1 percent, less than the 2.8 percent decline of the S&P 500 index -- a stock market index which measures performance.

With AAP.