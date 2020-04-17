How Will We Pay Off Australia's Coronavirus Debt, And Do We Even Need To?

Billions of dollars seemingly appeared out of nowhere to support people and the economy through COVID-19, and now Aussies want to know who will foot the bill. Will we face a higher GST or other tax hits?

Economists and tax experts agree that spending was necessary to support the economy. Before the pandemic, the Commonwealth’s net debt had been projected to peak at more than $392 billion this year -- but now that figure is set to double.

"They need to do this -- the injection is required for our economy," Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics at the University of Tasmania Mala Raghavan said.

"It's our best chance of coming out of this okay rather than badly."

But that's where the consensus pretty much ended among the three experts 10 daily spoke with.

"Where are we going to get that money back from? That's the problem, and not everyone will agree. But there are some measures that have [fewer] cons than pros," Raghavan said.

But before we address ways to pay off the debt, it's important to understand how the money seemingly magically appeared.

Does Money Actually Grow On (The Government's) Trees?

In short, pretty much.

"In simple terms, the government just prints more money. They create Bonds, which are an obligation to pay back the money," Professor Robert Breunig, Director of Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at Australian National University, said.

It's a fancy form of an IOU -- with the government pledging to pay it back with interest.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "debt and deficit concerns me greatly", adding that for six years his government has worked hard to "balance the budget". He signaled he'll have some answers and a plan of action in the October Budget.

That hasn't curbed the speculation about what 'balancing the budget' could mean for Aussie workers and taxpayers.

Breunig told 10 daily an optimistic estimate is that the government will be able to pay the debt back in about 10 to 20 years.

(However some economists argue for never paying the debt back. Ever. But more on that later.)

So what are the government's options for debt repayment?

A One-Off Income Tax Levy

Breunig said if the tax system is not reformed, the burden of repayment will fall on young people and that a temporary income tax levy is not unprecedented, and could work.

"We could possibly have a budget repair levy, which we've had before, which might be an additional two percent -- so your tax bracket would go to 34 percent from 32 percent," Breunig said.

Raghavan said raising taxes is always unpopular, but given the circumstances Australians would get on board.

"An income tax levy has worked in the past when we have had natural disasters -- it may not be popular among the electorate, but it is something that's easy to implement. And being a welfare-based society, I think Australians are more compassionate," she said.

Previously these levies have been short-term, and had a fixed end date. Raghavan also suggests that income earners in the first tax bracket ($18,201 – $37,000) could be exempt.

Increasing The GST

Breunig supports increasing the GST because it “has the extra benefit of taxing people’s accumulated wealth as they spend it”.

He says given the GST has been 10 percent since 2000, increasing it to 12 or 15 percent can tax accumulated wealth as it is spent.

However Raghavan doesn't see this as an effective option, given how much less households are spending.

"At this point in time consumer spending is low and economic growth is slow, so how much are we going to gain from GST? And most spending is on food items, and that is generally excluded from GST," Raghavan said.

Company Tax And Capital Gains Tax

Both Raghavan and Breunig do not support raising company tax as it could discourage overseas investors, as well as Australian businesses, from setting up here -- instead opting to set up in another country.

"And we need those companies to create jobs here and pay good salaries, rather than pay less to offset what they are having to spend on company tax," he said.

Instead, he suggested reforming the capital gains tax system into a single low tax rate on all capital gains, regardless of source.

"What I would like to see is taxing all forms of savings and capital gains at a simple constant rate -- like six percent -- so then it wouldn't matter what income tax you paid, everyone would pay a six percent tax on their savings."

Rather than raise taxes per se, Breunig argues for a shift in the tax system to make it more efficient.

But again Raghavan is cautious about capital gains tax's ability to generate significant revenue.

"Capital gains tax may also not be a big revenue generator with property prices coming down, and those who may be selling their properties, because [if they have to sell right now, they] are likely to sell at loss or not make much profit or gain," Raghavan said.

Raising The Medicare Levy

Earlier this month Deloitte Access economics suggested the government could simply shrink the debt as a proportion of the economy by returning to economic growth, as Australia did after the Second World War.

Deloitte argues global interest rates are now so low it has never been cheaper for governments to borrow, and say there is nothing terrifying or worrying about this debt.

The ­annual interest on the current borrowing bill is $1.6bn, and Deloitte analysts say this could be ­financed by raising the Medicare levy from 2 percent to 2.14 percent.

"There's really not that much to panic about," Dr Steven Hail, an economics lecturer from the University of Adelaide agreed.

He said the size of our economy is two trillion dollars, so while hundreds of billions sounds alarming, it needs to put it into context.

Yet, departing from Deloitte economists, Hail says it would be "completely insane" to raise any taxes at a time when Aussies are already struggling so much.

Learning To Live With And Love Debt

The long-standing economic theory that the Federal Government should be reducing the national debt is being challenged during the pandemic.

Enter Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). For those who weren't listening in high school economics, it was developed to explain the logic of running government budget deficits to bolster the economy.

"Our government compared to virtually every other high-income country in the world has an overall very low level of debt. Compare us to Japan, the United Kingdom or even Germany," Hail said.

For example, Japan's economy has roughly six times as much debt as Australia.

"There is no sense in the thinking that deficits create a burden for future generations. The only reason to run a budget surplus is if we were in full employment and inflation was picking up because there was too much spending in the economy, and that's not the case," he told 10 daily.

The theory suggests government spending can grow the economy to its full capacity, enriching the private sector, eliminating unemployment, and financing major welfare programs by printing more money.

"The government’s deficit is by definition the private sector’s surplus," Hail said.

However, traditional economists are uncomfortable with the idea.

"I'm really against MMT -- it is like having a money tree in your backyard and just plucking it anytime you want. There is no control or regulation, and you need a very responsible government to manage it," Raghavan said.

MMT supporters acknowledge that when government spending is too great , inflation can surge if decision-makers are not careful.

However, they argue that taxes create an ongoing demand for currency and are a tool to take money out of an economy if it begins to get overheated.

