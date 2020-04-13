Advertisement
News

WATCH: Shocking Moment Seagull Swallows Rabbit Whole

Jasmine Motti

10 daily Video Producer

2020-04-13T21:59:21+00:00

**Warning: Graphic Images**

A seagull was caught on camera snatching a live bunny rabbit from its warren before swallowing it whole during the Easter weekend.

The bird was on Skomer Island in West Wales when it was spotted chugging down man's fury little friend.

The Great Black-backed Gull set eyes on the bunny and in a matter of seconds -- and several gulps -- the rabbit was gone.

The video was posted on social media with some swooping in to have their say.

"There goes the Easter Bunny", one user commented.

"This guy is prepping for a possible lockdown", another joked.

Life

READ MORE

BEAKING NEWS: Researchers Have Found How To Stop Seagulls Stealing Our Chips

Researchers in the UK have come up with a clever plan to deter seagulls from swooping in and pinching our precious hot chips.

World

READ MORE

Seagull Pinches Woman's Sandwich, Ruins Instagram Moment

If you ever find yourself in the U.S. state of Maine, hold onto your lobster roll.

Contact author: jmotti@networkten.com.au

seagull wales

Related Content

News

WATCH: Man Attempts To Get Rid Of Ants, Blows Up Backyard Instead

1 min read

National

Footage Of Ibis Flying Into Girl's Face On Roller Coaster

1 min read

News

Dog Found With Duct Tape Around Muzzle And Throat Slit

1 min read