WATCH: Shocking Moment Seagull Swallows Rabbit Whole
**Warning: Graphic Images**
A seagull was caught on camera snatching a live bunny rabbit from its warren before swallowing it whole during the Easter weekend.
The bird was on Skomer Island in West Wales when it was spotted chugging down man's fury little friend.
The Great Black-backed Gull set eyes on the bunny and in a matter of seconds -- and several gulps -- the rabbit was gone.
The video was posted on social media with some swooping in to have their say.
"There goes the Easter Bunny", one user commented.
"This guy is prepping for a possible lockdown", another joked.
