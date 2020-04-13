Astronomers Have Discovered The Brightest Supernova Ever

An enormous supernova spotted in a galaxy far far away is thought to be twice as bright as anything previously discovered in the universe.

A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion which occurs during the last evolutionary stages of a massive star. Each blast is incredibly bright and powerful.

According to astronomers at the University of Birmingham, dying stars are seen most nights but this one was like nothing they've seen before.

They believe the explosion was caused by two giant stars merging in an event known as 'pulsational pair-instability' which had previously only existed in theory.

The latest astronomical event marks the first time it's been seen by astronomers.

This explosion, the biggest ever recorded, is 10 times more powerful than a normal supernova and about 500 times as bright, scientists claim in the newly published research.

Astronomers at Birmingham University in Britain and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the US joined forces, describing the discovery -- also known as as SN2016aps -- an "extremely energetic supernova from a very massive star".

As well as its size and brightness, it was "spectacular" in other properties as well, co-author Edo Berger explained.

Such supernovas only emit 1.0 per cent of their energy in visible light, but SN2016aps emits a far greater proportion and is thought to contain the energy equivalent to a record 200 trillion trillion gigatons of TNT.

The researchers believe the supernova was initially formed from the merging together of two suns due to the unusually high amount of hydrogen contained in the explosive cloud.

Berger added the discovery has come at the perfect time because it aligns with the unveiling of NASA's new orbiting infrared observatory enabling which enables them to look back in time.

He explained the discovery will potentially lead to the unearthing other similar supernova and therefore help them examine conditions in the early universe.

"Now we know such energetic explosions occur in nature, NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope will be able to see similar events so far away that we can look back in time to the deaths of the very first stars in the Universe," he said.

With AAP.