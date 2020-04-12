Bumbling 'Thief' Tries To Swim From Police After Allegedly Holding Up Corner Shop At Knifepoint

An alleged robber has tried to give police the slip by jumping into Sydney Harbour off the Lower North Shore and swimming away.

Police were called to a convenience store in Kirribilli about 10.20 pm on Sunday after reports a man threatened an employee with a knife and fled with cash and cigarettes.

Officers said they later saw a 32-year-old man enter the water near High Street before swimming across Neutral Bay to Hayes Street Wharf, where he was arrested.

The man was charged with robbery whilst armed and refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Monday.