NSW To Firm Up Ban On Evictions With $440 Million Rental Relief Package

The NSW government will introduce a multi-million dollar rental relief package that forbids tenants who are experiencing financial hardship brought on by coronavirus from being evicted for six months.

The Berejiklian government will spend $440 million to assist with both commercial and residential tenants.

The package means tenants who've lost income due to coronavirus will not be evicted without proof there has been negotiation between the landlord and tenant beforehand.

Under the package, government assistance will be provided to renters who've lost at least a quarter of their income or businesses with at least a 30 percent decrease in revenue.

However, the moratorium on evictions is not a moratorium on rent, and unpaid rent will accrue as debt during this period.

The measures will also apply to commercial leases where the tenant is in financial distress due to COVID-19, including but not limited to shops, cafes, gyms, hairdressers, restaurants, offices, warehouses and industrial sites.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said landlords who reduce rent for tenants who've been impacted by COVID-19 will be eligible for a land tax waiver or rebate of up to 25 percent.

“The outcome depends on everyone shouldering some of the burden -- governments, banks, landlords, tenants and taxpayers. And it remains critical -- and obligatory -- for those who still can pay rent to keep doing so,” he wrote in a statement.

Perrottet said renters would not be penalised if they are unable to pay rent by being added to the tenancy blacklist.

NSW Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson encouraged landlords and tenants to approach negotiations with "an open mind and empathetic ear".

“It is important to learn about each other’s current position in order to better support each other during these extraordinary times,” Anderson said.

"No reasonable person wants to end a tenancy right now, which is why we are supporting renters and landlords to negotiate new temporary terms, so tenants keep a roof over their head and landlords aren’t left without rental income for the next six months," he added.

Under the new rules, landlords will be forced to provide 90 days notice before ending a rental agreement rather than the standard 30 days notice.

NSW Fair Trading’s dispute resolution service will be available to assist if the parties are unable to re-negotiate and agree on new rental arrangements, backed by Fair Trading’s existing legal powers.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal will be available to make appropriate orders if landlords and tenants are unwilling or unable to reach an agreement and action is taken to seek an eviction.

