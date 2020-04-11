How Australian Churches Are Celebrating Easter Online During The Pandemic

Australians are being asked to stay home for Easter, but that doesn't mean church services are being abandoned, with many moving online as worshippers remain inside.

It's the most significant event on the Christian calendar, but this year Easter services are looking a little different.

Whether you're a regular church-goer, or Easter is your one service of the year, the global coronavirus pandemic has impacted the plans of all worshippers.

But churches across the country are adapting, with many already moving to online services. Here's how different Christians are celebrating Easter Sunday in 2020.

Catholics

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney's Easter Sunday mass from St Mary's Cathedral will be televised live from 10.30am AEST.

“Many people are being asked to make great sacrifices: our health professionals working long hours and risking their own health; those who have lost their jobs; businesses that have had to close; parents struggling to care for their children while ‘working from home’; and so on," Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP said in a statement.

"As Catholics, our greatest sacrifice is being unable to gather to celebrate the sacraments or even to spend time praying in a church. We make this sacrifice in solidarity with all our fellow citizens.”

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral will live stream its Easter Sunday from 11am on its YouTube channel.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide's main Easter Sunday service from St Francis Xavier's Cathedral will be made available to those celebrating from home via its website from 9am local time.

If you're in Perth, you can tune to your local service with Archbishop Timothy Costello via the Catholic Archdiocese of Perth Facebook page from 11am.

And for Catholics in Brisbane, the 10am Easter Sunday mass from St Stephen's Cathedral will be made available to watch live on YouTube.

Lutherans

The Lutheran Church of Australia has put together a range of resources to help people celebrate Easter and worship from home.

The Church@Home initiative includes links to worship services, prayer resources, interactive family worship videos and even a Spotify playlist of contemporary songs from Sunday morning services.

Lutheran Youth Victoria has moved its popular Easter Camp online this year, making it available to young people across the country. You can tune into bible studies and a live Easter Sunday Worship specifically for young Christians aged 16-30.

Anglicans

The leader of the largest Anglican diocese in the country, Sydney Archbishop Glenn Davies says the joy of Easter won't be killed by coronavirus.

"Like you, I am astounded by what I am seeing as each day passes. We have never experienced a crisis quite like this before," Archbishop Davies said in his annual Easter message.

"We have so many fears – unemployment, loneliness, the safety of our loved ones. Of course, the greatest fear of all from this virus is the fear of death. But the message of Easter is that death has been conquered."

A live Easter Sunday service from St Andrew's will be broadcast on the Nine Network from 9am AEST. Some local congregations are also live streaming services -- check with your local church for details.

Pentecostals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is a proud member of Sydney's Pentecostal Horizon Church, where it is expected he will attend an Easter Sunday mass with his family.

The church will host a live stream of the event from 9am local time. Details can be found on Horizon's Facebook page.

Hillsong

Hillsong is no stranger to online worship. The church has an average global attendance of 150,000 every week, and on Easter Sunday there are five services to tune into, starting from 8am AEST.

"This weekend may look different, but it will still be wonderful. I hope you will join us online for Easter Services at hillsong.com/online," Hillsong's Global Senior Pastor wrote in his latest online blog.

Feature image: Getty