Federal And State Authorities Says NRL Didn't Ask Permission To Resume Season In May

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer and the NSW Health Minister have both said they weren't consulted, and did not give the National Rugby League (NRL) permission to announce that its season would resume next month.

"I don't think they're a law unto themselves. Some of the players and coaches may think so, but they're part of society," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a press conference.

He said everyone has to comply with social distancing orders, and it is too soon to relax these measures/

"To be really frank about this, we all have a place in this and if we loosen the social distancing measures at the moment it can have an implication down the track," Kelly said.

Kelly noted that while NRL players are "very fit young men and women" who are not at risk, many fans and coaches are vulnerable.

"Wayne Bennett is in his 70s, he would be in a vulnerable group, Ricky Stuart with the mighty Raiders, he would potentially be in a vulnerable group," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hazzard said he was still waiting for the NRL to consult him but wouldn't indicate whether he would give the sporting code the green light.

"The NRL came to see me about a month, or five weeks, ago. There have been no further discussions. I can't really comment at this stage. The Government hasn't provided (permission)... I haven't," he said.

On Thursday, the NRL announced it will return next month, after postponing the season just two rounds in due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wayne Pearce, head of the NRL's innovation committee said the actual structure of the competition was still up in the air. It is not known if border restrictions will still be in place when the season is proposed to resume.

Now it appears government approval could also be up in the air.

"If the NRL want to go ahead, happy to have the chat and make sure, with medical advice, as to whether or not it's appropriate," Hazzard said.

He said the NRL's decision was made several weeks after his most recent meeting with the sporting code.

"The only meeting I've had that I can tell you about is around about a month ago, with Todd Greenberg and Peter V'Landys to talk about the issue. But that was before they actually made a decision to shut the game down. So, I haven't had any discussions with them at this stage," he said.

But Hazzard did say there was some merit in providing happiness and entertainment to fans.

Because as Health Minister, I also know that we need to have a sense of balance about our life, a sense of mental health, and know a lot of people enjoy seeing sport.

"We can have that conversation with them. I'm not giving any indication one way or the other."

This could spell more bad news for the NRL, which was dealt a blow on Thursday morning after its broadcast partner, Nine, accused the code of financial mismanagement.

Nine also claimed the NRL had broken their broadcast deal.

"At Nine we had hoped to work with the NRL on a solution to the issues facing rugby league in 2020, brought on so starkly by COVID-19," the statement read.

"But this health crisis in our community has highlighted the mismanagement of the code over many years."

The NRL responded just hours later saying they will hold up their end of the deal.

"(Nine are) a key partner for us and we intend to fulfil our contractual obligations. Hopefully we can maintain a working relationship that's going to work for both parties," ARLC commissioner Wayne Pearce said.

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys apologised to the network, who are reportedly angry for being left out of talks about restarting the season.

"If there's been miscommunication and Channel Nine feel they haven't been part of the process, absolutely (I apologise)," V'landys told The Nine Network.

The NRL has been contacted for comment.

